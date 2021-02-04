Barry Goldman: A lifetime of changing passwords

This hustle has been around forever. What's new is that we've all become stuck in it. Remember the Tootsie Frootsie ice cream bit from the Marx Brothers 1937 movie "A Day at the Races"? Chico sells Groucho a tip on a horse, but to read the tip he needs to buy a codebook. And to read the codebook, he needs to buy the master codebook. And to read the master codebook he needs the breeders guide. That hustle.

My experience with the cellphone company was eerily similar. "Enter your phone number. Enter your account number. Click here and we'll send an access code to the email address associated with the account. When you get the access code, enter it in the box."

Easy enough, right? Wrong. "The information you have entered does not match our records."

Started over. Several times. Gave up and called the customer service number and waited on hold.

Allegedly, all this is necessary because there are bad guys lurking everywhere trying to break into our cellphone accounts and our rental car accounts, hoping to steal our passwords, our access codes and our Wizard Numbers.