Bernstein: Defending the early states after Super Tuesday

That’s one of the big reasons why Buttigieg didn’t pick up much support from the party after his early-state successes: He was already thought to have real problems with black and Latino voters, and he couldn’t prove otherwise until the campaign moved to Nevada — at which point he demonstrated to everyone’s satisfaction that those problems were real.

Could things have been different with a different schedule? Yes, I suspect they could have been — but only because Joe Biden’s successes depended on a variety of events working out just right for him. So shuffling the cards might have produced different results. As it is, however, it’s hard to fault a system for being biased against black voters when a candidate supported by many black voters and black politicians appears to have an excellent chance to win.

At any rate, I can’t agree with this prediction: “R.I.P. Iowa and New Hampshire on the Democratic calendar if there’s a President Biden.” A President Biden would have won under the current system. Why would he change it? And the Democratic Party, if there’s a President Biden, would presumably be pretty happy about how things worked out. I doubt either Biden or the party as a whole would be very interested in putting in the effort to change things, especially with regard to New Hampshire.