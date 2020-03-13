Bernstein: Trump deserves kudos, criticism on stimulus

At any rate: Trump does have one other tendency that should help get to a deal, which is that he’s unlikely to care about substance. As long as he can brag about the results, he’ll probably accept anything that Congress gets to him. So as long as he doesn’t undermine the negotiations, I think it’s likely that Congress will deliver something soon, even if it’s likely to reflect Democratic priorities more than it will look like what Trump has talked about so far. His indifference to substance isn’t great for public policy, but it’s not nearly as bad in this context as having a president with firm ideological or other personal party preferences that would get in the way of getting something in place quickly. Especially given that experts, as my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Tyler Cowen argues, can’t supply much in the way of proven answers on the economic front. Given that situation, a president who just wants to get something done may be a lot better than one with strong views of what to do.