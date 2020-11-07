Bill Brady: Transparency key vs. COVID-19

Our state and nation were forever altered in March as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold across America. As this tragedy began to unfold, we came together as a nation, with everyone doing their parts to slow the spread and flatten the curve of this devastating virus. By summer, we'd done just that, and slowly Illinois was able to partially reopen with safety precautions in place.

For our state's restaurants, this reopening was a vital lifeline. While their survival, after months of closures and reduced service, was in no way guaranteed – these summer months gave them a fighting chance. Now, as these restaurants face a new round of closures, and as those who work at these establishments risk losing their job, several important questions must be asked.

Where is the data?

Contact tracing is one of the oldest and most reliable tools public health officials have to combat infectious diseases. It is a point the Governor has made over and over and over again this spring. On May 1, the Governor spoke of plans to hire an "army of contact tracers," a program for which the General Assembly soon appropriated $800 million.