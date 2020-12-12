Bill Clark: A man's lifetime full of privilege

I am a white American and my skin color affords me privileges. I say this in the spirit of what I am learning studying “White Fragility” by Robin Diangelo. She posits that overt acts of racism still occur and need to be called out and corrected, but a more hidden version of racism still plays out in the American psyche in the form of privileges afforded because of skin color.

I thought I would go through my long life which spans some of the struggle by our culture to make these privileges available to all. I was born in 1948, the year President Truman signed an executive order desegregating the military. Before that order, Black troops served in segregated military units.

Eighteen years later when I joined the Marine Corps, I was in integrated units, Black and white together. In 1954, I started kindergarten at the best school the district could provide. This was the year the Supreme Court decided in Brown vs Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas that segregation of schools had to end, as facilities were not “separate but equal” as required in the 1896 Plessy vs Ferguson Supreme Court ruling. The schools for Blacks were found to be inferior.