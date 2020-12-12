Bill Clark: A man's lifetime full of privilege

I am a white American and my skin color affords me privileges. I say this in the spirit of what I am learning studying “White Fragility” by Robin Diangelo. She posits that overt acts of racism still occur and need to be called out and corrected, but a more hidden version of racism still plays out in the American psyche in the form of privileges afforded because of skin color.
I thought I would go through my long life which spans some of the struggle by our culture to make these privileges available to all. I was born in 1948, the year President Truman signed an executive order desegregating the military. Before that order, Black troops served in segregated military units.
Eighteen years later when I joined the Marine Corps, I was in integrated units, Black and white together. In 1954, I started kindergarten at the best school the district could provide. This was the year the Supreme Court decided in Brown vs Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas that segregation of schools had to end, as facilities were not “separate but equal” as required in the 1896 Plessy vs Ferguson Supreme Court ruling. The schools for Blacks were found to be inferior.
In 1957 my parents bought a house on Lake Springfield. They did not have to worry about redlining denying them a loan or real estate agents not showing them houses in certain neighborhoods. They also would have had some assurance that they and their children would be accepted by their neighbors. There would be no neighborhood covenants preventing their purchase. The law preventing these practices was not passed until the Fair Housing Act of 1968.
I went to the First United Methodist Church in Springfield. In 1963, I was active in Methodist Youth Fellowship. That was the year the Birmingham church bombing killed four black girls. This was not a worry for me and my fellow church youth.
In 1964, I applied for and was hired for my first job at the YMCA. This was the year the Civil Rights Act, signed into law by President Johnson, prevented discrimination in hiring based on race. That was not a worry for me as I would not have been judged based on my skin color.
The Voting Rights Act signed in 1965 prevented discrimination against any racial minority. In 1969, when I first voted, even without this act, I didn’t have to worry about being allowed to vote.
In 1966, I played in the Springfield High School marching band in the Christmas parade. I could be assured that Santa Claus would represent my white skin color. Had I been in Bloomington, I would have seen the controversy over Merlin Kennedy, a Black man, trying to ride a float dressed as Santa, being denied, and having to walk the route of the parade under threat of arrest. According to a WGLT interview with Joe Tulley, 2015 was the first time that a Black Santa would be included in uptown Normal.
After the parade, I might have gone to get a soda or see a movie with my friends. I didn’t have to worry about finding the segregated tables or seats. The best would have been provided for me.
In 1972, I became a member of the Baha’i Faith, which emphasizes the oneness of humanity, and chose to live in a diverse neighborhood where my family would have social experiences with black families that would enrich our lives. Even there, the culture still afforded me privilege — privilege that I hope we as a culture will continue to pursue for all.
Central Illinois Voices is a biweekly column featuring community members. Clark, of Bloomington, is a retired network engineer from Illinois Power (Ameren) who spent most of his life in Decatur.
