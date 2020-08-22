Bill Clark: First Amendment always key focus

The First Amendment to the Constitution guarantees our right as citizens “peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” This was the first of 10 amendments called the Bill of Rights, which, according to history.com, was introduced to assuage the Antifederalists, who were concerned about how much power was being ceded to the federal government at the expense of the states and the people.
This summer we have witnessed the First Amendment being practiced through protests of police treatment of Black citizens. Sometimes these protests have devolved into violence and vandalism, even in Bloomington-Normal. But where those protests were peaceful, they are fully supported by our Constitution and are the exercise of our right as citizens as a balance to a central government that, in many countries, would not allow such redress of grievances.
In my view, whether we agree or disagree with the goals of the protesters, we should, at minimum, support their right to seek redress of their grievances.
The other big event of the summer is, of course, the COVID-19 virus pandemic. This has caused leadership at all levels of our government to take various and changing stances in response to the crisis. Much ink and air time have been spent analyzing the rightness or wrongness of the various government responses, some to the detriment of a unified response. We the citizens have also been involved in this analysis, expressing our praise or dismay.
The complexity of the problem as well as people’s differing priorities make it difficult to come up with one right solution. Adding to the difficulty is the impact of an upcoming election on how we view the problem and the solutions. The election, in my view, has the effect of polarizing opinions and categorizing solutions as the view of one party or the other.
Even though one side might have a good idea, the impending election forces a contrarian view by the other side to diminish any value that might be perceived from the “others' ” good idea. This makes it all the more difficult to come up with a unified plan. I am stating the obvious when I say that the virus does not care about our politics and will continue to look for weaknesses in our defenses.
Having said that, I would like to be another editorialist to mention the mask mandate in the State of Illinois, and nationally by some businesses such as Walmart. We are being required to wear masks when we cannot socially distance. This has been extended recently to include outdoors, if we are in situations where social distancing is not possible, such as walking down a busy sidewalk in Chicago. Additionally, businesses will be required to enforce the mask mandate on their premises or face punitive action after two warnings, of a fine of $75 to $2,500 as reported in the Pantagraph.
The mask has been the source of much grumbling. It has taken on the banner of infringement of individual freedoms. To not wear a mask has become a rallying cry for some who wish to protest the government’s right to tell us what to wear or how we should fight the pandemic.
As a proponent of the First Amendment, I would say that we have our right to protest, but we also have the requirement to do so lawfully. That would mean obeying the mandate and wearing the mask as we protest.
That way the best of our democracy is preserved — obedience to the law while exercising the right to a redress of our grievances.
Central Illinois Voices is a biweekly column featuring community members. Clark, of Bloomington, is a retired network engineer from Illinois Power (Ameren) who spent most of his life in Decatur.
