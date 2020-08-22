Bill Clark: First Amendment always key focus

The complexity of the problem as well as people’s differing priorities make it difficult to come up with one right solution. Adding to the difficulty is the impact of an upcoming election on how we view the problem and the solutions. The election, in my view, has the effect of polarizing opinions and categorizing solutions as the view of one party or the other.

Even though one side might have a good idea, the impending election forces a contrarian view by the other side to diminish any value that might be perceived from the “others' ” good idea. This makes it all the more difficult to come up with a unified plan. I am stating the obvious when I say that the virus does not care about our politics and will continue to look for weaknesses in our defenses.

Having said that, I would like to be another editorialist to mention the mask mandate in the State of Illinois, and nationally by some businesses such as Walmart. We are being required to wear masks when we cannot socially distance. This has been extended recently to include outdoors, if we are in situations where social distancing is not possible, such as walking down a busy sidewalk in Chicago. Additionally, businesses will be required to enforce the mask mandate on their premises or face punitive action after two warnings, of a fine of $75 to $2,500 as reported in the Pantagraph.