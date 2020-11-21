Bill Clark: Media is what makes democracy work:

According to Wikipedia, the coining of the term “fourth estate” could be attributed to Edmund Burke when he said in 1787 British parliamentary debate, “There were Three Estates in Parliament; but, in the Reporters’ Gallery yonder, there sat a Fourth Estate more important far than they all.”
From the website tjrs.monticello.org, Thomas Jefferson said in a letter to Edward Carrington, “The basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter. But I should mean that every man should receive those papers & be capable of reading them.”
The importance placed upon the press both in Britain and the United States is apparent, but the press is today under economic strain. Lee Enterprises, owner of the Pantagraph, as reported in the Poynter Institute website, laid off 50 employees over 20 newspapers, closed one paper, and instituted pay cuts and furloughs to weather the difficult economic conditions brought on by the pandemic. According to a June 11, 2019, Reuters article, a further strain on news organizations is a reluctance to pay for the news and that much of the population is perfectly happy with the news they can access for free.
With advertisement revenues down and a population reluctant to pay for news, I am left to wonder how we will get good investigative journalism in the future, or even how we will continue to have reliable local news outlets.
According to Wikipedia, Jesse Fell founded the Pantagraph in 1837, making it the oldest running business in McLean County. The Normalite weekly newspaper is 116 years old, according to their website.
Those are long histories of providing news, but lest we start feeling too rosy, an October 26, 2020, article on the Pantagraph website mentioned that the Salt Lake Tribune would stop printing daily after 149 years. Radio and television news media in town may be under similar pressure.
So what is to be done? It seems that we are moving toward news being brought to us by social media networks where we can share and comment. Is this the future, and how does it look?
I searched “fake news generator” on Google and found several apps that would help me make my own fake news article to post and share. In addition, I was able to find apps to make deep fake videos where I could face swap someone to put them into a funny or compromising video.
Without reputable media, how will we know whether what we are reading, hearing, or viewing is factual or not? Without good journalism, will Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram likely blur together entertainment, malicious content, and factual news?
A few weeks ago, Heartland Theatre Company presented “War of the Worlds” on WCBU and WGLT. This is the famous H. G. Wells science fiction novel turned into a radio broadcast in the 1930s, narrated by Orson Welles, that caused mass panic, as listeners thought that they were listening to a news broadcast of an invasion of the world rather than entertainment for their listening pleasure.
Are more mistakes like this in our future, or can we make a difference? I think we can. Let’s support local media by subscribing to the newspapers, contributing to WGLT, and supporting the advertisers that we see or hear in our favorite media -- outlets we can trust to give us the news we need to make democracy work.
Central Illinois Voices is a biweekly column featuring community members. Clark, of Bloomington, is a retired network engineer from Illinois Power (Ameren) who spent most of his life in Decatur.
