Bill Clark: Media is what makes democracy work:

According to Wikipedia, the coining of the term “fourth estate” could be attributed to Edmund Burke when he said in 1787 British parliamentary debate, “There were Three Estates in Parliament; but, in the Reporters’ Gallery yonder, there sat a Fourth Estate more important far than they all.”

From the website tjrs.monticello.org, Thomas Jefferson said in a letter to Edward Carrington, “The basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter. But I should mean that every man should receive those papers & be capable of reading them.”

The importance placed upon the press both in Britain and the United States is apparent, but the press is today under economic strain. Lee Enterprises, owner of the Pantagraph, as reported in the Poynter Institute website, laid off 50 employees over 20 newspapers, closed one paper, and instituted pay cuts and furloughs to weather the difficult economic conditions brought on by the pandemic. According to a June 11, 2019, Reuters article, a further strain on news organizations is a reluctance to pay for the news and that much of the population is perfectly happy with the news they can access for free.