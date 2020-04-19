Boyd: Amid COVID chaos, pause to reflect

It has certainly been an interesting past month. We have all learned a new way of going through life. A way of working differently, parenting differently, changing from our pajamas at a different time (if at all); breakfast, lunch and dinner all merge together in an all-day buffet of junk food. As much as life seems to stop, it also goes on. Garbage is still picked up weekly, restaurants have found ways to serve their food, and bills have a way of still hitting our mailboxes. In what is the worst pandemic any of us have seen in our lifetime, things have a way of moving forward.
I am writing this today from an optimistic lens, but I want to be clear that I do not take this misfortune lightly. At the time of my writing, the United States is the country with the most cases of COVID-19 and Illinois is No. 8 in our country. I understand some people are more harshly affected than others. Healthcare workers exposing themselves daily for 10- to 12-hour shifts, our elderly population feeling more isolated than normal because of fear, families being split apart, jobs being lost; there is no other word to describe it other than tragic. My thoughts are with all these people daily, but out of every heart-rending event in history, some sort of silver lining or progress can be identified.
I enjoy looking at the innovation that comes from COVID-19. Look at how quickly some of the small businesses around you have been able to pivot and still be relevant. Restaurants that never have done delivery or carry-out were able to get the process going in a matter of days. Businesses have been able to shift people to work from home; virtual meetings now occupy our work schedules. It did not take long for the persistent small business owner to find a way to survive. It is still not ideal, but I must applaud the effort, innovation and agility during what could have easily been a good time to throw in the towel for so many.
As businesses have made the shift, so have consumers. Not being able to run out and grab what you need at any given moment has changed the way we must think. We can’t go to a gym, so we work out at home. We can’t run out for entertainment, so we dust off that old board game. We can’t get a haircut on schedule so we do it ourselves - and learn the true value of those professionals after we see the mess we create.
We live such busy lives as Americans. We pride ourselves on how little sleep we get because our lives are so demanding. Workout at 5 a.m., make breakfast, get kids off to school, go work an 8-plus hour day, to then run the kids to their events and make dinner, clean house, send some emails and fall sleep only to start again the next day. Perhaps the best and brightest thing that this virus has shown is how to slow down again. The value of leaving the chaos for just a bit and taking a breath. It has certainly come with stress and anxiety, but if you find a way to battle through those emotions and feelings, perhaps you can recognize the bliss and come to appreciate that this may just be the pause button you have needed to hit for some time.
Central Illinois Voices is a collection of periodic Sunday essays written by community members. Boyd, of Bloomington, works for Country Financial and is a community and civic volunteer and youth sports coach.
