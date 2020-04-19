Boyd: Amid COVID chaos, pause to reflect

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It has certainly been an interesting past month. We have all learned a new way of going through life. A way of working differently, parenting differently, changing from our pajamas at a different time (if at all); breakfast, lunch and dinner all merge together in an all-day buffet of junk food. As much as life seems to stop, it also goes on. Garbage is still picked up weekly, restaurants have found ways to serve their food, and bills have a way of still hitting our mailboxes. In what is the worst pandemic any of us have seen in our lifetime, things have a way of moving forward.

I am writing this today from an optimistic lens, but I want to be clear that I do not take this misfortune lightly. At the time of my writing, the United States is the country with the most cases of COVID-19 and Illinois is No. 8 in our country. I understand some people are more harshly affected than others. Healthcare workers exposing themselves daily for 10- to 12-hour shifts, our elderly population feeling more isolated than normal because of fear, families being split apart, jobs being lost; there is no other word to describe it other than tragic. My thoughts are with all these people daily, but out of every heart-rending event in history, some sort of silver lining or progress can be identified.