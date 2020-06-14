Boyd: Say their names. And remember why

Every few weeks The Pantagraph allows me to write a column about things that happen to be on my mind. I have tried for the past few days to think about what I could write for in this particular edition of Central Illinois Voices, but to be honest, all that I have thought about lately is the conversation our nation and community is having regarding civil rights, Black Lives Matter and the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

I can see that we are in the middle of something that will be remembered. Where people will look back and either be on the right side of history or, well, not. A defining moment some call it. Make no mistake, racism will not relent its clenched fist easily. We have seen outrage after wrongful acts of bigotry before. But something feels different. We are seeing gatherings and protests in every single state of the country. Big cities like Chicago and Los Angeles to small towns like Pekin or Taylorville. We have seen multiple gatherings, marches and protests right here in McLean County, almost one a day in Bloomington-Normal. I see hope in these protests, children marching alongside a parent, police officers joining the demands for better practices, people of all races, all colors and all economic backgrounds creating a swell of support for a movement that has been ignored or minimized for the far too long.