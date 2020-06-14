Boyd: Say their names. And remember why

Every few weeks The Pantagraph allows me to write a column about things that happen to be on my mind. I have tried for the past few days to think about what I could write for in this particular edition of Central Illinois Voices, but to be honest, all that I have thought about lately is the conversation our nation and community is having regarding civil rights, Black Lives Matter and the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
I can see that we are in the middle of something that will be remembered. Where people will look back and either be on the right side of history or, well, not. A defining moment some call it. Make no mistake, racism will not relent its clenched fist easily. We have seen outrage after wrongful acts of bigotry before. But something feels different. We are seeing gatherings and protests in every single state of the country. Big cities like Chicago and Los Angeles to small towns like Pekin or Taylorville. We have seen multiple gatherings, marches and protests right here in McLean County, almost one a day in Bloomington-Normal. I see hope in these protests, children marching alongside a parent, police officers joining the demands for better practices, people of all races, all colors and all economic backgrounds creating a swell of support for a movement that has been ignored or minimized for the far too long.
I read the social media posts, watch the live videos, speak with friends. I have been listening. That being the case, I am well aware that the last thing this movement that we are all witnessing needs is another white male like myself giving his opinion.
Therefore, instead of me rambling through this column, I will concede the rest of my word limit to the memory of those who fell victim to the deep-seated systematic racism in our country. Then I will continue to listen. I will continue to educate myself. I will share what I learn with family and my community. I won’t stand by and act like I don't see or hear the bigotry around me. I will speak up. I will vote. I will be an ally.
In remembrance of:
Eric Garner, John Crawford III, Stephon Clark, Michael Brown, Troy Robinson, Philip White, Natasha McKenna, Tanisha Anderson, Michael Brown, Brendon Glenn, Eric Harris, Tony Robinson, Darius Robinson, Samuel Dubose, Alton Sterling, Ronell Foster, Terrill Thomas, Randy Nelson, Kevin Matthews, Janet Wilson, David Joseph, Ezell Ford, Michelle Cusseaux, Laquan McDonald, George Mann, Akai Gurley, Quintonio Legier, Antronie Scott, Wendell Celestine, Mary Truxillo, Demarcus Semer, Willie Tillman, Tamir Rice, Salvado Ellswood, Rumain Bribón, Jerome Reid, Matthew Ajibade, Frank Smart, Mya Hall, Walter Scott, William Chapman II, Jonathan Sanders, Felix Kumi, Keith Harrison McLeod, Freddie Blue, Billy Ray Davis, Brian Keith Day, Asshams Pharoah Manley, Junior Prosper, Lamontex Jones, Patterson Brown, Dominic Hutchinson, Alonzo Smith, India Kager, La’Vante Biggs, DNathaniel Harris Pickett, Terrill Thomas, Philander Castile, Paul O’Neal, Aaron Bailey, Antwon Rose II, Botham Jean, Benni Lee Tignor, Miguel Espinal, Michael Noel, Kevin Matthews, Bettie Jones, Tatiana Jefferson, Christopher Whitfield, Christopher McCorvey, Eric Reason, Michael Lorenzo Dean, Breonna Taylor, Alexia Christian, Victor Manuel Larosa, George Floyd, David McAtee, Jorge Gomez, Sean Monterrosa.
Central Illinois Voices is a collection of periodic Sunday essays written by community members. Boyd, of Bloomington, works for Country Financial and is a community and civic volunteer and youth sports coach.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!