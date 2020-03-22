Boyd: Smaller footprint? Think big first

Last month, the Connect to the Future working group presented its final recommendations and one of them was a year-long, zero-fare pilot program on the Green route. I have been vocal in the past about this idea as that route connects Uptown Normal to Downtown Bloomington and having a zero-fare transport between these two city centers could have economic benefits to both. However, what if we asked our community to think bigger?
Over the winter, the City Council of Kansas City approved an ordinance to explore fare-free fixed routes throughout the city. An economic impact study from the University of Missouri-Kansas City reported that by eliminating the fares, it could generate up to $18 million in economic activity. Obviously Kansas City is larger than Bloomington-Normal but the idea of potential dollars going right back into our community should be enough to make us look twice at the opportunity.
The benefits of fare-free transit are wide reaching. Economic impact is one savings and our infrastructure costs are another. When more people ride the bus, the need to build more lanes of traffic, more parking spaces for both public and for private companies lessens significantly. The loss of land we generate with asphalt is growing at an unsustainable pace. Imagine the increased development that can happen if we require less auto-centric infrastructure. The impact for family is also large. According to a 2016 study by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the average American family spends $9,049 a year on transportation. If we could save families even a portion of that, it would have an enormous impact to their quality of life.
Another obvious benefit is on the environment. Even though a bus can use more fuel than a single car, the amount of fuel used per passenger is far less than a single vehicle. Using the bus also lowers each individual’s carbon footprint. One study from the state of Delaware found that a bus “with as few as seven passengers is more fuel-efficient than the average single-occupant auto used for commuting,” and that buses generate only about 20% of the carbon monoxide and just 10% of the hydrocarbons per passenger-mile when compared with a single-occupancy vehicle.
The downside of this is, of course, the cost. To eliminate fares means we would need to replace roughly $1.5 million. Bloomington and Normal currently contribute a combined $2.1 million. However, seeing the additional money as an investment in our infrastructure, environment and economy can help one come around to spending the extra tax dollars. Despite that, I do not believe the gap needs to be 100% government funded. This is a great opportunity for a public-private partnership. We are blessed with organizations like State Farm, Country Financial, Rivian, Carle, as well the universities that we could leverage to help fund the initiative. They could each have a bus wrapped for marketing in exchange for their investment in the community.
We should acknowledge the need to make some important choices regarding the opportunities in front of us. What choices we make now will determine our success over the next 20-40 years.
The way we travel, city zoning, and the types of infrastructure we build have the ability to change people’s behavior. Our current behavioral choices are mostly the result of past policy decisions which have led to how we think today. If we make some of these tough political decisions today, we can experience new norms that will have a much better impact environmentally and economically in the future.
Central Illinois Voices is a collection of periodic Sunday essays written by community members. Boyd, of Bloomington, works for Country Financial and is a community and civic volunteer and youth sports coach.