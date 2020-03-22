Boyd: Smaller footprint? Think big first

Last month, the Connect to the Future working group presented its final recommendations and one of them was a year-long, zero-fare pilot program on the Green route. I have been vocal in the past about this idea as that route connects Uptown Normal to Downtown Bloomington and having a zero-fare transport between these two city centers could have economic benefits to both. However, what if we asked our community to think bigger?

Over the winter, the City Council of Kansas City approved an ordinance to explore fare-free fixed routes throughout the city. An economic impact study from the University of Missouri-Kansas City reported that by eliminating the fares, it could generate up to $18 million in economic activity. Obviously Kansas City is larger than Bloomington-Normal but the idea of potential dollars going right back into our community should be enough to make us look twice at the opportunity.