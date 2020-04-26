Brady: House Republican COVID-19 response

Earlier this month, House Republican Leader Jim Durkin asked me to chair and work with state representatives Tom Bennett of Gibson City, Randy Frese of Quincy, Mike Murphy of Springfield, Margo McDermed of Frankfort, Joe Sosnowski of Rockford and Blaine Wilhour of Effingham to develop a list of House Republican priorities as a way to address the state’s needs and get Illinois back on its feet. We need to start looking at actions that should be taken by the General Assembly in the future to restart our economy, protect recipients and lay groundwork for an effective state government in the coming months of uncertainty. I hope Republicans and Democrats can find some common ground on some of these proposals.
- Repeal progressive tax constitutional amendment: The world has changed so much in just a matter of weeks, so we too must change how we look of state government. The General Assembly needs to remove the Progressive Tax Amendment from the ballot, repeal the accompanying high tax rates, and pledge to no new tax increases for five years as we look to give certainty to businesses and residents in these increasingly chaotic times.
- Reexamine the minimum wage mandate: The General Assembly failed to recognize regionalization or other factors as it rushed to pass a minimum wage bill last year. An additional government mandate creating higher costs at a time when our employers are in such a perilous position needs to be re-evaluated immediately.
- Enhance access to government services: Residents of our state should not be forced to deal with the red tape of Illinois government during these stressful times. Professional, firearm, driver and educational licenses should all be automatically extended and an easy process should be created for first-time applicants and renewals of expired licenses to get people back in the workforce. Additionally, fees ranging from starting a small business to trailer licensing should all be reduced.
- Property tax payment fairness: Many homeowners have lost sources of income during this time, so we must remove late fee penalties from property taxes and stop all tax sales in an effort to help them stay on their feet and in their homes.
- Property tax relief: For decades, Illinois has struggled with high property taxes and the General Assembly has failed to deliver any meaningful relief. To help our struggling homeowners, farmers, businesses and local governments, we must look to cut property tax bills in meaningful ways, including reductions in state mandates.
- Protect unemployment insurance benefits: Closures of non-essential businesses and stay-at-home orders have resulted in mass layoffs in many sectors of our economy. Employers should not be punished with higher insurance costs due to mandated closures and unemployed workers deserve better customer service from IDES to end delays in processing benefits.
- Enhance business liquidity: As the pandemic continues, sales and payroll tax collections should be deferred and all businesses across the state should be covered to make sure they have the necessary cash flow available to them. The state should also institute a tax credit to incentivize hiring of Illinois residents and college graduates.
- Create a business loan program: Dedicated state resources like cannabis and liquor taxes should be temporarily redirected to create a statewide micro-loan program for small businesses to give them access to much-needed capital.
- Standardize essential businesses and work toward reopening: We sincerely appreciate the input we have received from our constituents from a large cross-section of Illinois. A list of priorities was sent to and shared with the governor and staff to consider prior to the most recent extension of the stay-at-home orders. We believe we can safely re-open some businesses, and resume some outdoor activities.
- Automatic sunset extensions: At a time when there is great uncertainty about the General Assembly’s session calendar, we owe it to residents across the state to automatically extend all sunsets that expire in the next three years. This is especially important for our healthcare workers as they have many more pressing issues to address outside of lobbying the General Assembly on their Scope of Practice Act extension.
Thank you to all those who are on the front lines in this pandemic fight and prayers to all those who have been infected by the virus and for those who have died.
Brady, a Bloomington Republican, represents the 105th District in the Illinois General Assembly, where he serves as deputy minority leader.
