Brady: House Republican COVID-19 response

Earlier this month, House Republican Leader Jim Durkin asked me to chair and work with state representatives Tom Bennett of Gibson City, Randy Frese of Quincy, Mike Murphy of Springfield, Margo McDermed of Frankfort, Joe Sosnowski of Rockford and Blaine Wilhour of Effingham to develop a list of House Republican priorities as a way to address the state’s needs and get Illinois back on its feet. We need to start looking at actions that should be taken by the General Assembly in the future to restart our economy, protect recipients and lay groundwork for an effective state government in the coming months of uncertainty. I hope Republicans and Democrats can find some common ground on some of these proposals.