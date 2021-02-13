Brandon Thornton: Good teaching, not indoctrination

As a teacher, I was prepared for students to ask questions like, “Why do we have to know this?” But I wasn’t prepared for what a Black student said to me on the first day of school. Damien looked around, said, “There aren’t any other Black people here?” and put his head down. I smiled and said, “You have me.”

It was supposed to be a moment of solidarity, a hidden fist bump. Instead, it became one of the most embarrassing moments of my career. Damien lifted his head, laughed, and said, “I meant real Black people.”

I wish I could tell you that this was the first or last time my Blackness was challenged. I wish I could tell you that many Black people reading this won’t be able to relate. But they will. Society sends young people the message that white cultural norms are the “right” way to be American. So, like many other students of color, I learned to code-switch at a very young age, constructing a Brandon that would “pass.” The problem for Damien wasn’t how I spoke, how I was dressed, or how I carried myself. It was that, in his mind, I’d chosen to reject our shared culture and identity, and was now on the wrong side of an invisible line.