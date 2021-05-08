BUSSONE: While prices change, value doesn't

Most entrepreneurs have a great idea and a lot of passion to succeed in their chosen enterprise. But new business owners can lose some momentum when they start thinking about the price of their product or services.

Perhaps the question we hear most often from start-up clients at the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University (SBDC) is “How do I know what to charge my customers?” Or if they do have a price, we certainly try to find out how the client came up with it.

Pricing is not easy and it’s critical. When you decide how much you’re going to ask your customer to pay you, it not impacts your balance sheet and your business success. (Yay! Profits!!) Your price multiplied by your unit sales has to pay your salaries and keep your lights on. (Ugh! Cash flow!) It’s also an essential part of your brand statement. (Are you a classy, high-end purveyor or a bargain shop?)

Here’s a couple of things to think about:

Do the math