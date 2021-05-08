BUSSONE: While prices change, value doesn't

Most entrepreneurs have a great idea and a lot of passion to succeed in their chosen enterprise. But new business owners can lose some momentum when they start thinking about the price of their product or services.
Perhaps the question we hear most often from start-up clients at the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University (SBDC) is “How do I know what to charge my customers?” Or if they do have a price, we certainly try to find out how the client came up with it.
Pricing is not easy and it’s critical. When you decide how much you’re going to ask your customer to pay you, it not impacts your balance sheet and your business success. (Yay! Profits!!) Your price multiplied by your unit sales has to pay your salaries and keep your lights on. (Ugh! Cash flow!) It’s also an essential part of your brand statement. (Are you a classy, high-end purveyor or a bargain shop?)
Here’s a couple of things to think about:
Do the math
You have to calculate your variable costs (how much does each unit cost you to buy or make, including your time). Take that variable cost per unit and add your gross profit margin, let’s say 20%. That gives you a starting point for a price, but your volume at that price point needs to exceed your fixed costs before you start making any money. Fixed costs are expenses you have regardless of your volume. Think Rent, Insurance, Taxes, Salaries, Utilities, Marketing, and Equipment (you’re either going to rent/lease or depreciate what equipment you buy).
Benchmark the market
What are your competitors charging? The way you explain the difference between their price and yours is a big piece of your brand.
Prices change
You are not stuck with the first price you set. The market changes and conditions change so your price can change to ensure you are successful. It’s helpful to remember that there’s a difference between the price and the value of your product or service. The value to a customer of what you create or provide does not change. However, prices change because they are a way of controlling how much incentive you want to provide for your customer to buy.
I know this is really complicated. Want some help establishing or changing your price point? Reach out to SBDC and we’ll be able to provide a lot of resources to steer you in the right direction. Make an appointment through the SBDC website: www.mcleancosbdc.org
Buy local everybody.
Bussone is director of the Small Business Development Center, Illinois Wesleyan University.