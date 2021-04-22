Carl P. Leubsdorf: The Senate's problems go beyond its rules

The Senate’s real problems go far beyond the construction of its rules. In effect, a combination of the country’s changing population patterns and its increased political polarization has created a situation where it is easier for a minority of Americans to elect a Senate majority than for the majority.

Though the Constitution’s framers intended the Senate to be a brake, not a barrier, the problem starts from giving small population states like Wyoming and Rhode Island, with fewer than 1 million residents, the same two senators as California, with nearly 40 million. That’s unlikely to change; Democratic proposals to give Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico statehood would likely bolster their party’s ranks — which is why they won’t pass.

Though the 100 Senate seats are currently equally divided between Republicans and Democrats (including the two independents who caucus with the Democrats), Daily Kos Elections, a liberal website, calculated the 50 Republicans represent 43.5% of the American people and the 50 Democrats represent 56.5%.