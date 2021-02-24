Carl P. Leubsdorf: Vying for control of Republicans

But it is hard to see any Never Trumpers playing a significant role in 2024. Parties tend to change direction gradually, not abruptly.

Sometime Trumpers have generally backed Trump publicly, often with private reservations. Now, they want to steer the party’s image away from him, and a crucial factor will be how many prominent Republicans join them.

Two people, with different goals, epitomize this group: McConnell and former South Carolina governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

The Kentucky senator fears a party tied too closely to the former president won’t have business community financial support and will have trouble winning 2022 Senate races in states like Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Haley has swung back and forth, expressing 2016 disdain for Trump before backing him, joining his administration before departing early, and supporting him in 2020 before belatedly denouncing his post-Nov. 3 efforts to steal the election and encourage the insurrection that prompted his impeachment.

Haley’s strategy — setting a more independent course with an eye on 2024 presidential nomination — is risky, since Republicans overwhelmingly still back Trump. She appears to hope that, come 2024, Republican voters will want a kinder, gentler version of Trumpism.