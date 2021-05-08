CARSON VARNER: Biden must do right by farmers

The Biden tax proposals are as unfriendly to family farms as anything I have ever seen, but useful for mega corporate agriculture as families are forced to sell land to pay their taxes.
We have long known Joe Biden as one who cares about ordinary people and all in farming put themselves in that category. Back east family farming might be thought of as 80 acres and a mule so when he realizes the consequences of this proposal, he may change his mind. Our two Illinois senators are part of the Biden team. While it is not given to me to know what is in the mind of any Illinois politician, I hope they can help out when the time comes.
Let me with a bit of pride qualify myself. It was May 6, 1853 (168 years ago this week) when Sarsfield Clark received the patent for 40 acres in Edgar county. Today six and seven generations later, six family members own shares of that land. Fortunately, we also own some contiguous fields.
Julia. one of Sarsfield’s 11 children, married Caleb Woodyard, my great-great gradfather. He put things together in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. He died in 1920 almost without a penny as he gave his land to his three children and some directly to grandchildren. The family might still be fighting if he had not split it for them.
Great-grandma Martha, grandpa Joe and Dad held their shares and today my brother and I have everything from Caleb and two small pieces from Sarsfield. All our now distant cousins have sold out and moved on.
In the last 30 years or so, my German farmgirl wife and our daughter have bought land adding to what we call Varner Farms. The last mortgage payment will be made a bit after we turn 80. Our careers have been teaching, so while not out in the fields we are very active paying bills, keeping books, doing taxes, general management and of course selling our share of the harvest. It might be easier just to take a cash rent check, but that is not us. In time we hope and expect grandson Alexander will be the eighth generation on the farm.
The tax issues involve keeping the farm in the family. I recently wrote that in socialist Europe a farm staying in the family is passed down estate tax free. That has not been the case here and may soon be far worse. 800 acres is a real chunk of land but not unusual. We bought 80 aces in 1989 for about $1,700 an acre and it now might be worth $12,000 an acre. Using 800 acres as our example, under the law today a farmer can pass the land down tax free and the heirs can also sell it without paying more tax. If the farmer sells the land for their retirement, there is a 23.8% capital gains tax on the sales price of $12,000 per acre, minus what we call the basis, which is the $1,700 per acre paid for the land.
Now the tax proposals. The 800 is worth $9.6 million and anything over $3.5 million is subject to a 40% estate tax, or $2.44 million. The choice is to take a lifetime to pay that or sell part of the farm. The family decides to sell 200 acres to pay the tax and still has 600 left, which is not bad at all.
You might think that would do it, but we are not nearly finished. Under the old law, there is what is called a stepped-up basis. So if the land is sold for $12,000 an acre, there is no capital gain. Under the new proposal every acre sold would face a gain from the original basis of $1,700 an acre.
Don’t think we are finished. The old maximum capital gain tax was 23.7%, but now for gains over a million it would rise to 43.6%. My math says in round terms that after all the taxes the family farm will go from 800 to just 500 acres.
Joe Biden, I don’t think this is what you really want. You talk about fair share, but isn’t there a difference between someone who pulls in a couple of million per year and a family farm or small business where they are millionaires but just for one year due to a sale?
Dick and Tammy, are you listening? We know you have Joe’s ear and we hope you can do right by us.
Carson Varner is a professor of finance, insurance and law at Illinois State University.