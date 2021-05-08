CARSON VARNER: Biden must do right by farmers

In the last 30 years or so, my German farmgirl wife and our daughter have bought land adding to what we call Varner Farms. The last mortgage payment will be made a bit after we turn 80. Our careers have been teaching, so while not out in the fields we are very active paying bills, keeping books, doing taxes, general management and of course selling our share of the harvest. It might be easier just to take a cash rent check, but that is not us. In time we hope and expect grandson Alexander will be the eighth generation on the farm.

The tax issues involve keeping the farm in the family. I recently wrote that in socialist Europe a farm staying in the family is passed down estate tax free. That has not been the case here and may soon be far worse. 800 acres is a real chunk of land but not unusual. We bought 80 aces in 1989 for about $1,700 an acre and it now might be worth $12,000 an acre. Using 800 acres as our example, under the law today a farmer can pass the land down tax free and the heirs can also sell it without paying more tax. If the farmer sells the land for their retirement, there is a 23.8% capital gains tax on the sales price of $12,000 per acre, minus what we call the basis, which is the $1,700 per acre paid for the land.