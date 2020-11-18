Cass R. Sunstein: Executive orders aren't sinister

Here are three popular myths about executive orders:

They are a way to bypass Congress. They are an insult to the Constitution. They are new and a product of the imperial presidency. Even among serious and experienced observers, there is widespread belief in these falsehoods. That's a big problem because President-elect Joe Biden is about to issue a bunch of executive orders. Citizens need to understand what they are and what they do.

Executive orders often take the form of directives from the president to his subordinates. For example, Biden might tell the secretary of homeland security to adopt new immigration policies. Or he might direct his secretary of education to reverse President Donald Trump's civil rights policies.

Executive orders do not bypass Congress. Typically, they rely on statutes that Congress has already enacted.

If Biden directs the Environmental Protection Agency to issue new regulations to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, he will be relying on the Clean Air Act, which is already the law. In domains including education, occupational safety, COVID-19, clean water and civil rights, Congress has given plenty of power to executive agencies. Executive orders from the Biden administration would rely on the power that agencies already have.