Central Illinois Voices: Bradley: COVID-19: A defining moment

The nation is at a defining moment in American history. How the nation responds to the COVID-19 outbreak has and will impact America’s political, economic, and social institutions and practices. Much of the nation realizes the severity of the outbreak because they are sheltering in place due to state or local mandates. And the news is filled with data and images of the terrible toll of the virus.
Yet amazingly some don’t believe the seriousness of the outbreak. Recent polls reveal that people who live in rural areas are much less likely to feel the outbreak is serious in comparison to those who live in urban areas. Church leaders are still conducting services with hundreds of parishioners. A college president reopened the institution’s residence halls, and now some students have tested positive for the virus. And some governors refuse to impose statewide containment measures on the outbreak but impose border checks on out-of-state travelers, which sends an incredibly mixed message.
The disbelief in the severity of the outbreak is perhaps a reflection of the success of the ‘fake news’ narrative. Maybe it comes from a feeling that science is generally not to be trusted. Or it comes from a lack of confidence in government and a refusal to accept any governmental expert, official or report as honest. People may believe that there are indeed ‘alternative facts.’
Whatever the reason, disbelief is a threat to all of us. In the last month, the U.S. had a faster increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since the 100th case was reported than any other nation in the world except for Turkey. The U.S. is close to having the number of confirmed cases double every day. With expected surges in several major urban areas, plus faster testing, the nation may surpass doubling the number of confirmed cases per day.
Further, the case fatality rate for COVID-19 is much higher than for seasonal flu for all age groups. The case fatality rate is the ratio of the number of case fatalities to the number of confirmed cases. For younger age groups, the case fatality rate for COVID-19 is much, much higher than for seasonal flu. Fatalities from COVID-19 remain concentrated in those over 65 with pre-existing health conditions.
And a number of nations, such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea, which had been successful in ‘flattening the curve’ for new infections, are now imposing stringent travel restrictions and social distancing regulations to prevent a resurgence of the outbreak. Some are barring all foreign travelers from entering, and other are putting such travelers, particularly from Europe, in mandatory quarantine camps for at least 14 days. Eight European nations have the highest per capita infection rates in the world. Imprisonment, fines, and passport revocation are imposed on those who don’t obey government-imposed social distancing rules.
We don’t have the luxury to not accept the seriousness of the outbreak, to engage in partisanship, or to resort to name-calling. We also can’t afford to be paralyzed with fear or become desensitized to the tragic consequences of COVID-19.
We all can play a significant role in reducing the spread of infection. Wash your hands frequently and don’t go to places where other people might be except for essential services or goods. Practice social distancing and be patient with those who you are sheltering with.
How fast we get through this is up to each of us and how much we care about each other. America is the greatest nation in the world and that is often most reflected in how Americans respond to a crisis.
Central Illinois Voices is a biweekly column featuring community members. Bradley is professor emeritus, Department of Politics and Government, at Illinois State University. Retired since 2012, he and his wife, Reenie, split their time between Bloomington-Normal and Dunedin, Fla.
