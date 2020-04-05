Central Illinois Voices: Bradley: COVID-19: A defining moment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The nation is at a defining moment in American history. How the nation responds to the COVID-19 outbreak has and will impact America’s political, economic, and social institutions and practices. Much of the nation realizes the severity of the outbreak because they are sheltering in place due to state or local mandates. And the news is filled with data and images of the terrible toll of the virus.

Yet amazingly some don’t believe the seriousness of the outbreak. Recent polls reveal that people who live in rural areas are much less likely to feel the outbreak is serious in comparison to those who live in urban areas. Church leaders are still conducting services with hundreds of parishioners. A college president reopened the institution’s residence halls, and now some students have tested positive for the virus. And some governors refuse to impose statewide containment measures on the outbreak but impose border checks on out-of-state travelers, which sends an incredibly mixed message.

The disbelief in the severity of the outbreak is perhaps a reflection of the success of the ‘fake news’ narrative. Maybe it comes from a feeling that science is generally not to be trusted. Or it comes from a lack of confidence in government and a refusal to accept any governmental expert, official or report as honest. People may believe that there are indeed ‘alternative facts.’