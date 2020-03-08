Central Illinois Voices: Grizzard: Ahead, to the past

One of my all-time favorite movie franchises is "Back to the Future." For those unfamiliar, the original premise is that a 1985 teenager, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), has accidentally traveled to 1955, and scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) works to send him back to the future where he belongs.
Right now, U.S. politics are doing the reverse, by going “ahead to the past.” That’s because the upcoming president will be ancient.
It is now clear that the 2020 election will be won by one of three people: Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, or Joe Biden. All are men, of course, again. All white. And all old. Really old. I mean, to paraphrase Adam Sandler in "Happy Gilmore," “Look at them, they’re … old!”
And the "Back to the Future" series is relevant. For starters, Doc Brown has an uncanny resemblance to Sanders – complete with the crazy white hair. And remarkably, in the dystopia of "Back to the Future II," the adulterous and abusive villain in power Biff Tannen was actually based on Trump – complete with the eponymous, gaudy hotel — as publicly disclosed by head writer Bob Gale.
Oh, and, uh … Biden’s campaign just appeared out of nowhere like a skidding, ice-cold DeLorean.
Before this year is up, Trump will be 74, Biden 78, and Sanders 79. All were born when Henry Ford (b. 1863) was still driving his Model Ts. All came of age before LBJ was elected. All were legally eligible to run for president against Ronald Reagan. (In fact, Biden actually did run while Reagan was in office.) When Reagan was inaugurated in 1981, he was the most antique person to assume the presidency, at age 69. His record stood until Trump rolled in at 70 three years ago.
Having exceptionally mature candidates provides some comfort for me as a fortysomething in denial about being “middle aged.” All three of them are more than 30 years my senior — clearly a full generation of separation. While Pete Buttigieg has some good ideas, I sort of resented that he’s younger than me. I’m not ready to be an elder to the president. (Besides, with candidates at these ages, Mayor Pete still has 10 more tries!)
But now I know that the president sworn in on Jan. 20, 2021, will have had more trips around the sun than my mom. Yeah, that’s the way it should always be!
After WWII ended, U.S. forces came home and right away started conceiving U.S. presidents. The first year of the Baby Boom era was 1946. That very summer, three future presidents were born: Trump in June, George W. Bush in July, and Bill Clinton in August. All in the summer of ’46!
“Great Scott!”
In fact, Barack Obama is the only president who was born in a year other than 1946 since our 41st president, the late George H.W. Bush. So not only is Trump the hoariest geezer to become president, he is also – to this day – more annually advanced than all U.S. presidents going back until “41.” The next president could be an even grayer graybeard. The only living former president more chronologically blessed is Jimmy Carter, who at 95 has already outlived two of his successors. And for historical context, Carter was the first U.S. president born in a hospital!
“This is heavy.”
Trump’s slogan “Make American Great Again” is a call to go back to a bygone era. Biden’s expression “Restore the Soul of America” also harkens to the past. But Sanders’ rallying cry perhaps applies best to this crop of candidates: “Medicare for All!”
Central Illinois Voices is a biweekly column featuring community members. Grizzard, of Normal, is campus minister, Judson Baptist Fellowship/AGAPE, and founder and principal tutor, Ph.G. Math Tutoring.