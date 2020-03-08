Central Illinois Voices: Grizzard: Ahead, to the past

One of my all-time favorite movie franchises is "Back to the Future." For those unfamiliar, the original premise is that a 1985 teenager, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), has accidentally traveled to 1955, and scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) works to send him back to the future where he belongs.

Right now, U.S. politics are doing the reverse, by going “ahead to the past.” That’s because the upcoming president will be ancient.

It is now clear that the 2020 election will be won by one of three people: Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, or Joe Biden. All are men, of course, again. All white. And all old. Really old. I mean, to paraphrase Adam Sandler in "Happy Gilmore," “Look at them, they’re … old!”

And the "Back to the Future" series is relevant. For starters, Doc Brown has an uncanny resemblance to Sanders – complete with the crazy white hair. And remarkably, in the dystopia of "Back to the Future II," the adulterous and abusive villain in power Biff Tannen was actually based on Trump – complete with the eponymous, gaudy hotel — as publicly disclosed by head writer Bob Gale.

Oh, and, uh … Biden’s campaign just appeared out of nowhere like a skidding, ice-cold DeLorean.