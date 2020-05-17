Central Illinois Voices: Living comfortably in a pandemic

Another suggestion is to identify what we can control. If we are older and have health problems, we have been told that our risk from coronavirus is much higher than a younger person with no health issues. We need to be more vigilant, perhaps asking someone younger to assist us. We can all keep up on and follow the guidelines, including washing our hands, avoiding touching our face, keeping social distance from others, avoiding large crowds, and covering our nose and mouth with a mask or scarf while in public. When we do go out, we may be confronted with situations beyond our control. If we find ourselves in an uncomfortable situation, a solution might be to leave the situation and come back another day. If leaving is not an option, we can find the most comfortable space, even if it means losing a spot in line or missing out on an opportunity.

A third suggestion is to stay connected with our family and friends. The isolation of shelter in place has its own hazards. One is loneliness. We should all try to use the technology that many of us have. The cellphone is now almost ubiquitous. Those who have internet can use FaceTime on iPhones, Google Duo on Androids, Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp on everything. Club meetings or social groups larger than two can use Zoom for free meetings up to 40 minutes with a large number of people.