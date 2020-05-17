Central Illinois Voices: Living comfortably in a pandemic

“So, first of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is ... fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.” So begins the 1932 inaugural address of President Franklin Roosevelt at the height of the Great Depression when unemployment was 25% and people’s life savings were being wiped out by the failure of banks. These words seem fitting advice for us as we battle a highly infectious virus and see our unemployment rate continue to rise – maybe even being unemployed ourselves. There are reasons to be fearful in this situation and I don’t want to minimize the reaction that many of us are having. However, I would like to suggest that we consider the words of Roosevelt as we adapt to these challenges.
As the lockdown begins to ease, we will need to plan how we move forward to a new normal. How do we deal with our fears? We start by being informed. An excellent resource is the Centers for Disease Control website – https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/index.html – for information on the coronavirus and its symptoms, how to cope with stress, how to live in confined space together, and how to protect ourselves. According to the website, https://www.helpguide.org/articles/anxiety/coronavirus-anxiety.htm, we should make efforts to stay informed but not become obsessive about checking the news.
Another suggestion is to identify what we can control. If we are older and have health problems, we have been told that our risk from coronavirus is much higher than a younger person with no health issues. We need to be more vigilant, perhaps asking someone younger to assist us. We can all keep up on and follow the guidelines, including washing our hands, avoiding touching our face, keeping social distance from others, avoiding large crowds, and covering our nose and mouth with a mask or scarf while in public. When we do go out, we may be confronted with situations beyond our control. If we find ourselves in an uncomfortable situation, a solution might be to leave the situation and come back another day. If leaving is not an option, we can find the most comfortable space, even if it means losing a spot in line or missing out on an opportunity.
A third suggestion is to stay connected with our family and friends. The isolation of shelter in place has its own hazards. One is loneliness. We should all try to use the technology that many of us have. The cellphone is now almost ubiquitous. Those who have internet can use FaceTime on iPhones, Google Duo on Androids, Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp on everything. Club meetings or social groups larger than two can use Zoom for free meetings up to 40 minutes with a large number of people.
We can also consider ways to help our communities. With unemployment rising and the number of COVID-19 infections growing, there are many needs to be met. Helping others can be a way to conquer our fears. If you are younger and healthy, perhaps offer to shop for a neighbor who is older and less healthy. If your financial situation is strong, you can help through donations to food banks and other social service agencies.
And lastly, find a way to restore the spirit. Some may find such comfort in nature, enjoying the sunshine, gardening, biking, walking in the neighborhood or visiting a state park. Many of us will find comfort in religion. Whether or not we can visit our places of worship yet, we can call upon our faith in this time of need.
Central Illinois Voices is a biweekly column featuring community members. Clark, of Bloomington, is a retired network engineer from Illinois Power (Ameren) who spent most of his life in Decatur.
