Central Illinois Voices: Progressive change could happen with Joe

That leaves each of us with three choices: vote for Trump, vote for Biden, or vote for neither. Voting for anyone else is equivalent to leaving the ballot blank.

We hear all these arguments for Biden. “He’s not Trump” is unconvincing for those who want to stand for something. “Vote blue no matter who” is intellectually repugnant — indeed, this same logic on the GOP side is why they voted Trump into office.

Let’s consider end goals. Occupying the White House was never Bernie's end goal — it’s the issues and the policies of justice and equality. So the main question is, would a Biden administration allow for substantial progressive reform to occur?

After careful consideration, I believe the answer is yes.

Bernie himself is fully supporting Joe Biden all the way. Bernie sees the situation as, despite his many disagreements with Joe, a lot (obviously not all) of Bernie's progressive ideas have a legitimate chance under Joe. Under Trump, they have no chance. Bernie asked us supporters as he suspended his campaign, "Please stay in this fight with me."