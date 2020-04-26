Central Illinois Voices: Progressive change could happen with Joe

An open letter to fellow Bernie Sanders supporters:
It’s been a rough few weeks. Things were going well until that date that only occurs in election years — Feb. 29. A blitz of wins and endorsements for Joe Biden, followed by the world shutting down, and Bernie had to bow out.
Some say Bernie’s always grumpy. That’s because he tells it like it is, and how can you honestly talk about the economics of a nation that has 18 million millionaires and also 38 million living in poverty — without being grumpy?
His consistency on policy over decades is historically remarkable, even prophetic. He has captured our imagination and inspired a generation.
Joe Biden has not.
Biden seems like a nice guy, but he’s your standard politician. He’s got a lot of corporate donors. He’s made some seriously bad decisions. Instead of consistent, principled stands, he jumps on the bandwagon of what’s popular.
There’s also the bitter taste from 2016, when the Democratic National Committee used super delegates to tip the scales in favor of Hillary Clinton over Bernie. This ended up backfiring catastrophically for the party. You can’t spell “dunce” without DNC.
But since then, Bernie successfully got the Democratic super delegate rules changed. While nothing in politics is truly fair, Biden’s win this year did not involve the shenanigans that helped Hillary in 2016. Biden has passionate supporters, too, and his showed up to the polls.
That leaves each of us with three choices: vote for Trump, vote for Biden, or vote for neither. Voting for anyone else is equivalent to leaving the ballot blank.
We hear all these arguments for Biden. “He’s not Trump” is unconvincing for those who want to stand for something. “Vote blue no matter who” is intellectually repugnant — indeed, this same logic on the GOP side is why they voted Trump into office.
Let’s consider end goals. Occupying the White House was never Bernie's end goal — it’s the issues and the policies of justice and equality. So the main question is, would a Biden administration allow for substantial progressive reform to occur?
After careful consideration, I believe the answer is yes.
Bernie himself is fully supporting Joe Biden all the way. Bernie sees the situation as, despite his many disagreements with Joe, a lot (obviously not all) of Bernie's progressive ideas have a legitimate chance under Joe. Under Trump, they have no chance. Bernie asked us supporters as he suspended his campaign, "Please stay in this fight with me."
There’s no doubt that Joe Biden is influenced by corporate money. But here’s the thing — Bernie’s got money too. Bernie’s fundraising prowess makes Joe look like a Girl Scout selling cookies only to her rich relatives. But more than that, Bernie can also deliver votes.
Joe needs Bernie because Joe needs us, and Joe knows it. I would say Bernie actually has more sway over Joe than any corporate entity.
Joe embraces good policies once they are popular. Thanks to Bernie’s leadership, progressive policies are now popular. Joe has already endorsed several progressive policies just in the last two weeks. The Wall Street Journal complained about this in a recent article titled “Joe Biden Pivots…to the Left.”
Our support needs to be up and down the ballot. If the Democrats take control of the Senate, keep the House, and Joe wins – folks, a lot of genuine progressive change could really happen.
If we Bernie Sanders supporters continue to support Bernie in his efforts to influence Joe Biden and get him elected, then Joe Biden will take the White House, and we’ll have every right to hold him accountable.
Central Illinois Voices is a biweekly column featuring community members. Grizzard, of Normal, is campus minister, Judson Baptist Fellowship/AGAPE, and founder and principal tutor, Ph.G. Math Tutoring.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!