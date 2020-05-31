Central Illinois Voices: The real fraud

Exactly 150 years ago this year, the U.S. passed the 15th Amendment, barring states from denying the right to vote based on "race, color, or previous condition of servitude." And exactly 100 years ago, the 19th Amendment granted women’s suffrage.
Unfortunately, individual states found ways to subvert these via voter suppression ordinances, aka "Jim Crow" laws. These included literacy tests, property tests, purging voter rolls, poll taxes, and other schemes preventing minorities, women, and poor people — "those people" — from exercising their constitutional right.
To remedy this, the Voting Rights Act, passed exactly 55 years ago, banned such tactics and gave some federal oversight of elections.
Then in 2013, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to eliminate the VRA requirement that historically prejudiced states get federal approval before changing their election laws. The court found that the law had worked but wasn’t needed anymore. In dissent, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said the decision “is like throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet.”
Seemingly as if to prove Ginsburg's point, Jim Crow states began changing their election laws within hours of the decision! And our democracy immediately started getting soaked.
The changes included cutbacks in early voting, restrictions on voter registration, closing hundreds of voting locations, passing voter ID laws, and purging voter rolls.
Sound familiar? Welcome to the neo Jim Crow era.
You might ask why can't poor people and minorities just get it together and vote.
Many of us can find time on a Tuesday to drive to the polls. But not everyone. Someone who doesn’t have a car, or is disabled or elderly, or works long hours, or can’t afford child care, or doesn’t have a driver’s license will have trouble voting with such restrictions. Tougher voting laws target “those people” — people whose voices many elected leaders want to silence.
But here’s the thing: Having a car is not a requirement to vote. Neither is having a driver’s license, or a flexible job, or child care, or the ability to walk. The right to vote is for all Americans — including “those people.”
Locally, we have another layer. In 2018, McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael designated only one campus voting location for all ISU students. Students waited for hours, which under her tenure has been the norm for students but nowhere else in the county. Some have wondered whether she is reluctant to streamline student voting for political reasons. She will have an opportunity to quiet her critics with robust resource allocation and preparation for the predictably monumental college student turnout this fall.
And now we’re in a pandemic, which has highlighted proposals of mail-in voting. But certain leaders are opposed supposedly because they declare, without evidence, potential for “fraud.”
This contention is absurd.
Just like with in-person ballots, mail-in fraud allegations would be investigated, and a judge would toss out illegitimate votes. In America, someone’s rights can be removed only after criminal activity is proven beyond a reasonable doubt — not beforehand. And voting is a fundamental right.
Claims of mail-in voter fraud echo anti-suffragists’ resistance to women voting because of “corruption,” and Jim Crow proponents defending the laws as “protecting democracy.” Those reasons were offered in bad faith, as are the current claims of fraud. Make no mistake: The real motive is silencing voices for political gain.
There is fraud going on here, but it is not from the voters. It is from elected leaders trying to suppress the vote of certain eligible citizens — “those people.” Regardless of one’s politics, this is anti-democratic and morally wrong.
Central Illinois Voices is a biweekly column featuring community members. Grizzard, of Normal, is campus minister, Judson Baptist Fellowship/AGAPE, and founder and principal tutor, Ph.G. Math Tutoring.
