Central Illinois Voices: The real fraud

Sound familiar? Welcome to the neo Jim Crow era.

You might ask why can't poor people and minorities just get it together and vote.

Many of us can find time on a Tuesday to drive to the polls. But not everyone. Someone who doesn’t have a car, or is disabled or elderly, or works long hours, or can’t afford child care, or doesn’t have a driver’s license will have trouble voting with such restrictions. Tougher voting laws target “those people” — people whose voices many elected leaders want to silence.

But here’s the thing: Having a car is not a requirement to vote. Neither is having a driver’s license, or a flexible job, or child care, or the ability to walk. The right to vote is for all Americans — including “those people.”

Locally, we have another layer. In 2018, McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael designated only one campus voting location for all ISU students. Students waited for hours, which under her tenure has been the norm for students but nowhere else in the county. Some have wondered whether she is reluctant to streamline student voting for political reasons. She will have an opportunity to quiet her critics with robust resource allocation and preparation for the predictably monumental college student turnout this fall.