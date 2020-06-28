Central Illinois Voices: The Trump team concern

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What do Jim Mattis, John Kelly, Rex Tillerson and John Bolton have in common? They all held critical positions in the Trump administration. They were all appointed to those positions by President Trump. They are all Republicans and conservative. And they were all successful in their careers before becoming part of the executive branch.

One other commonality that has been the subject of recent media coverage is that they have all been sharply critical of the president in writing and interviews. Generally, they agree in their feelings that the president is incompetent and unqualified for the office of the presidency. Each has pointed out various failings of the president for his ability to carry out the functions of the presidency, and all are concerned about his impact on the future of American democracy.

Beyond raising fundamental concerns with the President’s leadership, their departures point to other failings in his administration. For a president or really any executive of a large organization to be effective, a team of competent individuals is necessary to help manage the organization. Around three million people work in the executive branch with a multi-billion-dollar budget and tasked with addressing the concerns of the nation.