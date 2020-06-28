Central Illinois Voices: The Trump team concern
CENTRAL ILLINOIS VOICES

Central Illinois Voices: The Trump team concern

What do Jim Mattis, John Kelly, Rex Tillerson and John Bolton have in common? They all held critical positions in the Trump administration. They were all appointed to those positions by President Trump. They are all Republicans and conservative. And they were all successful in their careers before becoming part of the executive branch.

One other commonality that has been the subject of recent media coverage is that they have all been sharply critical of the president in writing and interviews. Generally, they agree in their feelings that the president is incompetent and unqualified for the office of the presidency. Each has pointed out various failings of the president for his ability to carry out the functions of the presidency, and all are concerned about his impact on the future of American democracy.

Beyond raising fundamental concerns with the President’s leadership, their departures point to other failings in his administration. For a president or really any executive of a large organization to be effective, a team of competent individuals is necessary to help manage the organization. Around three million people work in the executive branch with a multi-billion-dollar budget and tasked with addressing the concerns of the nation.

For an executive team to be successful there must be stability and continuity. The “A Team” of the executive branch consists of the most influential positions in the executive office of the president. The "A Team" does not include Cabinet members. The turnover rate of the "A Team" for the first three years of the Trump administration is 88%. That rate is much higher than the previous five presidents. And 38% of the departures have been in positions that have turned over two or more times in three years. Some positions have turned over four or five times in three years. And as importantly some positions have now been vacant for a while.

Even for the Cabinet the rate of turnover is startling. The Cabinet includes heads of departments that are in the presidential line of succession. There have been 10 departures from Cabinet positions, which is a number higher than the previous five presidents. This impacts chain of command issues, and the clarity and consistency of directives in departments.

These departures also raise questions about the President’s claim about appointing only the "best and brightest" to executive positions. For every person who departs a significant leadership post the President has generally described them as lacking intellectual quality, decision-making skills, and suffering from character flaws. Yet these are the same people he described in glowing terms when appointing them.

A final concern that emerges from the departures is the commonly cited reason for leaving. Generally, the person offered an opinion on an event or policy that differed from the President’s stance. Once the difference in opinion became public through typically a media account then the President either directly fired the person or had an agency head do his bidding to terminate the person’s service. The President clearly values loyalty to his beliefs more than knowledge and expertise. Effective executives know the value of getting, and much more importantly, heeding diverse opinions from advisors, especially when they run contrary to their own. This president has yet to learn that valuable lesson.

A key to being an effective president is assembling a management team for the executive branch that is highly competent, stable, and offers diversity in perspective and experience. When those attributes are lacking that speaks directly to the leadership quality of the president and his ability to address the pressing concerns of the nation. Remember this on Nov. 3, 2020.

Bob Bradley

Bradley

Central Illinois Voices is a biweekly column featuring community members. Bradley is professor emeritus, Department of Politics and Government, at Illinois State University. He retired in 2012.

