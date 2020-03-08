Cepeda: English learners deserve equal treatment at school

And "proficiency" is often not required to be defined as a test score or other objective criteria that would make it possible to see whether an ESL student in Tennessee has the same language skills as a student in Minnesota or Utah.

Worst of all, most states don't provide clear data on how many ESL students are excluded from their accountability data. This means that the students who, arguably, struggle the most and need the most help are excluded from school ratings. This masks school districts' overall performance and makes it impossible for outside observers to clearly see whether ESL students are making academic gains that are equal to, or at least similar to, their native-English speaking peers.

This all lines up neatly with another study — this one of schools in North Carolina. This study was conducted by researchers from both Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, who found what they termed "hidden segregation," or segregation within schools in a particular area, such as a county or school district.