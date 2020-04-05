Cepeda: Immigrants are keeping America running during this crisis
Cepeda: Immigrants are keeping America running during this crisis

esthercepeda

Esther Cepeda

Let's face it, when your average Joe on the street hears the word "immigrant," he's likely to imagine someone in a huddled mass at the border. Or a farmworker, or a maid.

He wouldn't be wrong. But right now, as we face incredible challenges as a nation, it's of utmost importance to recognize that the eyes behind many surgical masks are also likely to belong to an immigrant.

Millions of front-line health care workers are immigrants, from anesthesiologists — the doctors who insert breathing tubes to put ailing people on ventilators — to surgical and emergency room nurses, to paramedics and the physician assistants who rule out common colds. Immigrants also often make up much of the housekeeping staff, ensuring that hospitals, clinics and doctors' offices stay clean and as free of contamination as possible.

Also likely to be immigrants:

  • The scientists who are working day and night to develop a cure for COVID-19 as well as an immunization for the novel coronavirus. And the laboratory workers developing tests, plus the technicians interpreting the results.
  • The women who work as nannies and housekeepers for executive-level corporate leaders who are trying to ensure that the production of toilet paper, paper towels, disinfectant and food products keeps going.
  • The people who care for sick, disabled and elderly people in their homes, with little or no access to protective gear, and who may be in quarantine with their patients, with or without someone to relieve them.
  • And let's not forget the farmworkers who continue to be housed in crowded, substandard facilities, herded onto buses and then made to work 12-hour-plus days for little pay in order to harvest the food that continues to sustain a nation even through our lockdown.

Then there are the men and women who toil in meat processing plants, doing the harshest, coldest, most demanding work in food prep as they get the beef, pork and chicken ready for the cooks. And there are also dishwashers, cashiers — plus the people who pick and pack for fast food and grocery delivery services — and the drivers who deliver the fresh food to your door.

I could go on and on, but from the people in suits to those in lab coats and regular street clothes, a few things bind these immigrants together. The first being that they are likely to be working without the personal protective gear necessary to ensure that they will remain healthy enough to continue providing their essential-to-America services.

The second is that no matter where they go, immigrants are at high risk for being harassed and sneered at as dirty, infectious foreigners by people following our president's lead as he continues to demonize immigrants, especially those from Asian countries.

The third is that, so far, few of these workers will realize any emergency support in the form of tax-relief benefits, even though the great majority of them contribute payroll taxes through an employer. And they are far less likely to have access to health care so they can be screened and, if necessary, get treatment for themselves and their families.

The fourth thing these immigrants have in common is that many of them are living in fear that their temporary work permissions — such as DACA and other programs that allow immigrants to work legally — will be revoked or remain unprocessed as immigration offices and courts close due to the pandemic.

One tiny, bright spot of hope is that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services recently announced that it will reuse previously submitted biometric proof — such as fingerprints on file — to process employment authorization extension requests, even though the agency's Application Support Centers have been closed because of the pandemic. So, people who had an appointment scheduled for March 18 or after will have their application processed, alleviating them of at least one worry.

This means that immigrant medical and nursing students, researchers and lab technicians, domestic servants, airline employees, physicians, health care workers and their fiancés or children can have a shot at being approved for another year of legal work status.

It's not even close to what's needed to ensure that all Americans have the food, health care, medical facilities and wellness services that we are relying on to get us through this crisis. But it's a start.

And now immigrant and refugee advocates turn to the battle ahead: making sure that immigrants — regardless of their legal status — have the same access to testing, treatment and cash assistance to keep them going during this downturn, so we can all keep enjoying our health and our food all the way from the fields to the store to our front doors.

Esther Cepeda's email address is estherjcepeda@washpost.com or follow her on Twitter @estherjcepeda.

