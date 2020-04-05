Cepeda: Immigrants are keeping America running during this crisis

The fourth thing these immigrants have in common is that many of them are living in fear that their temporary work permissions — such as DACA and other programs that allow immigrants to work legally — will be revoked or remain unprocessed as immigration offices and courts close due to the pandemic.

One tiny, bright spot of hope is that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services recently announced that it will reuse previously submitted biometric proof — such as fingerprints on file — to process employment authorization extension requests, even though the agency's Application Support Centers have been closed because of the pandemic. So, people who had an appointment scheduled for March 18 or after will have their application processed, alleviating them of at least one worry.

This means that immigrant medical and nursing students, researchers and lab technicians, domestic servants, airline employees, physicians, health care workers and their fiancés or children can have a shot at being approved for another year of legal work status.

It's not even close to what's needed to ensure that all Americans have the food, health care, medical facilities and wellness services that we are relying on to get us through this crisis. But it's a start.

And now immigrant and refugee advocates turn to the battle ahead: making sure that immigrants — regardless of their legal status — have the same access to testing, treatment and cash assistance to keep them going during this downturn, so we can all keep enjoying our health and our food all the way from the fields to the store to our front doors.

Esther Cepeda

