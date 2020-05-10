Cepeda: Muñoz's book skips important chapters about her journey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I bought "More Than Ready," the new book by Cecilia Muñoz, after hearing her describe what it was like to work as a Latina in the Obama White House at the height of the surge of unaccompanied children to the border.

Muñoz, who served as director of the White House Domestic Policy Council under Obama, spoke with political consultant David Axelrod on his podcast "The Axe Files," which aired April 30. She told him about her background as a midwestern Latina whose family hailed from Bolivia, how she followed in her father's footsteps by attending the University of Michigan, and how her professional path led her to the White House.

She also told Axelrod that she had to explain the multiracial, multiethnic Latino community to every stakeholder she worked with throughout her career before she even got a chance to talk to them about policy.

Muñoz also broached the pushback she got from her former allies in immigrant advocacy groups when she became part of an administration that had promised to fix the broken immigration system. Many people subsequently faulted Muñoz for Obama's missteps, as well as for his legacy of ramping up deportations.