Cepeda: The War on Masks is yet another battle dividing our country

In some places, like the grocery store, you get the glare or side-eye if you're not wearing a mask over your face. In others, like Walmart, the hardware store or the gas station, you might get a weird look if you are wearing a mask.

Some assume that those who wear a mask are weak willed, easily brainwashed and possess socialist leanings. Instead, the person wearing the mask might instead just be covering their mouth and nose as a courtesy to others, including the elderly and immunocompromised.

Those who do wear masks might look at those without a face covering and think that he or she doesn't believe in science and is a selfish supporter of President Trump. And those who don't wear masks might rebut this with sincere beliefs about individual liberties and choice.

"The war on masks is a way of taking a public health crisis — a situation that demands political unity and best practices in governance — and reshaping it into a culture war competition," wrote Zack Beauchamp on Vox.com. "The question is not 'are we doing a good job handling this' so much as 'whose team do you want to be on, the namby-pamby liberals or the strong fearless conservatives?'"