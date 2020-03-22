Cepeda: We have to take care of our spirit along with our germy hands

During a national emergency, we have a duty to stay informed — but this is not a duty to be overwhelmed.

There's no need to keep a browser tab open of your favorite media outlet, refreshing every few minutes to see what's new. And there's no good reason to have notifications of every type dinging on your phone, escalating the sense that things are happening fast.

Things are happening fast. We are bereft of national leadership. Some of our friends and family are at risk of getting sick, or are already ill. Still, you don't need to keep up with every dire, breathless development to stay safe.

And, anyway, tending to your mental health is as critical right now as it is to stay away from crowds and avoid touching your face.

So, even if you don't have the privilege of staying home — with no worry about your income drying up — and binge-watching escapist TV, you must make space for yourself. Every one of us has to find small ways to just let go of all the weight of this unprecedented threat — and the responsibilities that we have to our families and communities to keep each other safe and well.