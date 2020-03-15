Cepeda: Why it's important to accept criticism without 'white women's tears'

All of this was running through my head as I was onstage recently with Jeanine Cummins, the author of the controversial novel "American Dirt." Cummins was seated next to Oprah Winfrey in front of a crowd of seemingly handpicked, well-coiffed women who had gathered to tape a double episode of the new Apple TV+ show, "Oprah's Book Club."

"Don't cry, don't cry, don't you cry your white lady tears" was running through my head as Winfrey started to grill Cummins about what she had done to prepare to write the book, why she had included an afterword in which she wished "someone browner than me" had written the Mexican migration drama, why she had been quoted as identifying as white but then started invoking her Puerto Rican grandmother, and why she had responded to criticism about her experience with immigrants by saying her husband was undocumented — but not mentioning that he's Irish.

In the green room before the taping, Winfrey introduced Cummins to me and my fellow guests: Reyna Grande, author of "Across a Hundred Mountains," a novel based on her life in Mexico and later as an undocumented immigrant in the United States; and Julissa Arce, author of "My (Underground) American Dream: My True Story as an Undocumented Immigrant Who Became a Wall Street Executive."