Cepeda: Why it's important to speak openly about your final wishes

Whenever the subject comes up, they get upset — my mom, particularly. As a result, I have no idea what her wishes are. Burial? Cremation? Repatriation to Mexico to be buried alongside her mother? A funeral for her family there?

Same for my dad. I have no idea what he wants, and it's clear that he'd sooner poke himself in the eye than have to endure such a conversation.

As a result, my parents will probably end up with my wishes for them rather than their own for their final days. Everything from whether to be put on a ventilator if necessary, when to "pull the plug" or whether "do not resuscitate" orders should be signed.

This is not the way to go. But it's a compact most of us make with each other, because talking about death is, for most people, so uncomfortable that "whatever happens, happens" is good enough at any given moment.

Ellen Goodman, a Pulitzer Prize winner for commentary, whose columns were syndicated by The Washington Post, co-founded The Conversation Project in 2010. It's a nonprofit organization with the aim of helping start these incredibly difficult talks with loved ones.