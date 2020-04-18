Chicago Tribune: Michael Jordan and ‘The Last Dance’ are just what the doctor ordered

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For a sports-rabid metropolis like Chicago, a sports-less world is tough to take. COVID-19 has tethered us to our homes, without the dazzle of Javier Baez’s glove work or Eloy Jimenez’s rockets into the seats as distractions.

The city that canonized Mike Ditka finds itself adrift without a game to watch, a box score to check. Chicago’s all-in when it comes to defeating the coronavirus, but it craves reconnection with its teams. Heck, will our beloved, beleaguered Bears even play this fall?

There is one source of salve coming our way.

On Sunday, ESPN will air Parts One and Two of “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary on the Chicago Bulls’ magical 1997-98 season, their sixth and last championship. After that, the series will continue to air on successive Sundays through May 17.

Leave it to Michael Jordan to wrest us from our COVID torpor. Director Jason Hehir has crafted a deep dive into not only the luster of that final championship run, but into Jordan unvarnished. At times, Jordan sounds abrasive in a way that might jar many Bulls fans.