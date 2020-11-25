Chris Reed: Trump's errors blew the election

President Donald Trump's decision to deny reality and invent vast conspiracies in an effort to avoid conceding his reelection defeat isn't just both predictable and tiresome. It's dangerous. President-elect Joe Biden and his incoming administration need access to COVID-19, national security and foreign policy briefings right away. The delay in the 2000 transition caused by the 36-day fight over whether Texas Gov. George W. Bush or Vice President Al Gore won Florida and thus the White House was linked by the 9-11 Commission to the Bush administration's failure to prevent the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

But maybe the president's angry, all-cap tweets aren't just driven by his lifelong inability to ever admit setbacks. Maybe it's because when he's lying awake at 3 a.m., he realizes he could readily have been reelected — if only he had taken the coronavirus pandemic more seriously. There was nothing inevitable about his defeat.

According to The Associated Press tally, Trump won 232 of the 270 electoral votes he needed for reelection. If he had received 0.3% more of the 15 million-plus ballots cast in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona, he could have gotten 279 electoral votes — despite a much bigger national popular vote defeat than in 2016. That's a shift of about one in 300 voters in those states from Biden to Trump.