Clarence Page: Many convention disappointments

Trump may sound more like a used car salesman than a social scientist, but he knows people well enough to hear rage and resentment. He also knows how to express both well enough to make crowds knowingly nod their heads and applaud in a way that says, “Here’s a guy who hears me.”

Yet, the GOP paid little attention to the economic hopes of their own voters and would-be voters compared with the vast and spirited attention they paid to fears — and in a way that, like the president often does, sent fact-checkers scrambling.

Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, were attacked as part of a Democratic Party now controlled by its “far-left radical” wing that’s pushing a socialist agenda, riots, antifa and efforts to “defund the police,” despite Biden’s and Harris’ repeated denials of that position.

But as much as we expect lies in political rally speeches, the bigger surprises came from such rising nonpolitician stars as Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who gained fame from a viral video of them waving and pointing guns at Black Lives Matter demonstrators marching past their St. Louis mansion. Never mind the controversial shootings of unarmed African Americans that led to the rise of movements such as Black Lives Matter.