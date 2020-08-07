Clarence Page:Trump hates it until he doesn't

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OK, let’s try to get this straight. President Donald Trump doesn’t trust mail-in voting — until he does.

For example, he denounced the very idea of voting by mail as an invitation to commit voter fraud, a bipartisan suspicion, and a problem which he tends to pin solely on Democrats. That’s politics.

But the president changed that tune in the middle of the past week to suggest in a tweet that voting by mail is just dandy — if it is in states that are run by Republican governors.

That would include Florida, the president’s newly adopted home state where he, too, voted by mail in the recent primary election.

“Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday. “I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail! Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!”

Yes, the state known memorably for the “hanging chads” of 2000 and the Supreme Court decision that put George W. Bush in the White House had become the only state where Trump felt confidently could handle mail-in balloting for president.