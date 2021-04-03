COATES Your subscription supports local public service journalism

 Skip to main content
When residents on Bloomington's southeast side suddenly ​lost water in February, Pantagraph reporter Timothy Eggert went digging to find out what happened.

​"There was no notice on my door, no email, no phone call. I called the city three times and was told the same thing," said resident Kahri Jung.

Through interviews and documents that he obtained, Eggert discovered that the Public Works Department didn't tell residents about a water main break or have mandatory boil order notices posted. A city official called it an error that "shouldn't have happened."

That kind of watchdog reporting is important to The Pantagraph's mission.

Eggert also was able to break the story about Bloomington's longtime spokeswoman stepping down after he obtained her resignation letter through the Freedom of Information Act. And he crunched campaign finance totals to find out candidates for the Bloomington council had raised $75,000 in donations since November.

These stories take time and resources, and it's through the support of subscribers that we're able to do that kind of reporting.

Chris Coates is Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises. Contact him at (217) 421-8905 or ccoates@herald-review.com

