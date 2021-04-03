COATES Your subscription supports local public service journalism

When residents on Bloomington's southeast side suddenly ​lost water in February, Pantagraph reporter Timothy Eggert went digging to find out what happened.

​"There was no notice on my door, no email, no phone call. I called the city three times and was told the same thing," said resident Kahri Jung.

Through interviews and documents that he obtained, Eggert discovered that the Public Works Department didn't tell residents about a water main break or have mandatory boil order notices posted. A city official called it an error that "shouldn't have happened."

