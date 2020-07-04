COL The College Classroom in Pandemic Times: Faculty Perspectives

It goes without saying, that even if research projects can be paused, to resume them typically requires even more time. The intensity of these issues is discipline-specific, yet they cut across all fields. As we move forward, what guarantees do we have that these demands made in crisis mode will not become the new normal? These questions are of utmost importance not only to faculty but to the university as a site of the production and dissemination of new knowledge as a public good.

It bears stating that at ISU, we have a dedicated Center for Teaching and Learning Technology (CTLT) that supports educators to pursue excellence and innovation in teaching. At the forefront of new pedagogies and technologies, they offer faculty professional development workshops, foster a community of mentors, and provide individualized attention to assist faculty. In response to the current crisis, they have culled resources for faculty under the banner “Redbirds Keep Teaching.” However, the shift to online or hybrid courses involves pedagogical challenges that cannot be addressed by technological fixes.

Faculty have been asked to prepare classes such that we can pivot between online and in person instruction as needed. However, this mandate seems grounded in the notion that on-line and face-to-face instruction are interchangeable with sufficient preparation of uploading materials to be downloaded by students. What is even more daunting is the realization that we are coming to the classroom to engage our students in an environment transformed by the pandemic. The conocimiento our students will gain, whether online or in a classroom transformed by safety regulations, will be mediated by the pandemic. Classroom dynamics with masks and social distancing will inevitably be different; our conocimiento will be filtered through this new physical environment. Likewise, online learning will be laced with the awareness of the sacrifice of not being able to physically come together, but all in the interest of preparing students to live and thrive in a post-Covid world. The options are not simple and there is a lot at stake for students, faculty, and the future of the university.

The writers are faculty at Illinois State University: Dr. Juliet Lynd, Associate Professor of Spanish, Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures; and Dr. Maura Toro-Morn, Professor of Sociology, Department of Sociology and Anthropology.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0