COL The College Classroom in Pandemic Times: Faculty Perspectives

With a chaotic spring semester behind us, universities are immersed in intense discussions about what to do in fall 2020.
Illinois State University has announced plans to reopen, welcoming back students to a combination of face-to-face, hybrid, and online classes; new safety regulations; and diminished opportunities for extracurriculars.
The need to follow guidelines for masks and social distancing will inevitably take a toll on the residential campus experience central to ISU’s institutional identity. Faculty are caught between fear that the necessary safety measures will be impossible to implement sufficiently to keep everyone safe, and utter exhaustion at the prospect of building and teaching online alternatives that at least come close to replicating the experiences of the classroom.
While ISU has for years offered some remote learning, the university has historically taken a measured approach to online instruction, ever committed to its identity as a residential campus.
In addition to the “individualized attention of a small college with the resources of a research university” that ISU promises, the residential campus experience additionally offers campus and community events that critically engage important topics and issues through lectures, theater, art exhibits, films, and concerts. All of this has been affected by COVID-19. As faculty, we reflect on the transition to remote learning in the middle of a pandemic.
The issues faced in the crisis-driven shift to online teaching are multi-faceted. Some students do not have continuous internet service or reliable technologies. These inequities are replicated in the living circumstances of our students: some in comfortable homes, others holding down jobs as essential workers, struggling with lost income, or coping with illness or death in their communities. These factors shaped our decisions about what online tools to use (synchronous instruction via zoom or asynchronous discussion boards, for instance) and our policies about deadlines and exams.
As we consider returning to campus in the fall, how will we level the playing field for all our students to participate equitably in their classes, be they in person, online or hybrid?
Online instruction is unidimensional and while we were able to connect with students, that communication is always mediated by time, space, and technology. In contrast, learning in the face-to-face classroom is multidimensional: the teacher not only lectures, but leads class discussions; students engage with one another and share with the class; teacher and student communicate one-on-one.
The energy of the face-to-face classroom is impossible to replicate remotely, even in smaller classes held synchronously online. Face-to-face instruction is spontaneous, often messy; lessons are modified based on the knowledge and questions of the students in the room, and the back and forth of the exchange defies the logic of learning as measurable outcomes. In the face-to-face classroom, there is an emotional connection that aids in the process of not only acquiring knowledge but transforming that knowledge into what feminist scholar Gloria Anzaldua calls “conocimiento.” Conocimiento is Spanish for knowledge, but Spanish has two words for the English “knowledge,” the other being "sabiduría."
While sabiduría refers to the cerebral accumulation of information, conocimiento is rooted in lived experience. That lived experience when shared in the face-to-face classroom transforms our understanding of ourselves and each other. To do so online requires tremendous investment in developing pedagogies and the technologies to support them, and the time required to implement them. And this time commitment to effective pedagogy online is in addition to the time required to record lectures, upload materials, and organize a course website.
These pedagogical concerns raise multiple questions: Do universities have the resources available for the necessary technology and training of faculty to “pivot,” as we are now asked to do, into the various formats proposed: face-to-face with safety measures, fully on online, or a hybrid combination? Do faculty have the resources to prepare in time to resume classes in the fall? Is the expectation that we will give up our research and writing time -- which frequently takes place more intensely over the summer, despite being off contract -- to redesign our classes?
If summer is assumed to be devoted to preparation of well-crafted online or hybrid courses, is there an additional assumption that we will do this without monetary compensation and at the expense of conducting our research, which is more highly valued for tenure, promotion and merit raises? Will the sacrifice of our research time be expected to continue into the fall or will there be an adjustment to our teaching and service responsibilities?
It goes without saying, that even if research projects can be paused, to resume them typically requires even more time. The intensity of these issues is discipline-specific, yet they cut across all fields. As we move forward, what guarantees do we have that these demands made in crisis mode will not become the new normal? These questions are of utmost importance not only to faculty but to the university as a site of the production and dissemination of new knowledge as a public good.
It bears stating that at ISU, we have a dedicated Center for Teaching and Learning Technology (CTLT) that supports educators to pursue excellence and innovation in teaching. At the forefront of new pedagogies and technologies, they offer faculty professional development workshops, foster a community of mentors, and provide individualized attention to assist faculty. In response to the current crisis, they have culled resources for faculty under the banner “Redbirds Keep Teaching.” However, the shift to online or hybrid courses involves pedagogical challenges that cannot be addressed by technological fixes.
Faculty have been asked to prepare classes such that we can pivot between online and in person instruction as needed. However, this mandate seems grounded in the notion that on-line and face-to-face instruction are interchangeable with sufficient preparation of uploading materials to be downloaded by students. What is even more daunting is the realization that we are coming to the classroom to engage our students in an environment transformed by the pandemic. The conocimiento our students will gain, whether online or in a classroom transformed by safety regulations, will be mediated by the pandemic. Classroom dynamics with masks and social distancing will inevitably be different; our conocimiento will be filtered through this new physical environment. Likewise, online learning will be laced with the awareness of the sacrifice of not being able to physically come together, but all in the interest of preparing students to live and thrive in a post-Covid world. The options are not simple and there is a lot at stake for students, faculty, and the future of the university.
The writers are faculty at Illinois State University: Dr. Juliet Lynd, Associate Professor of Spanish, Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures; and Dr. Maura Toro-Morn, Professor of Sociology, Department of Sociology and Anthropology.
