Column: Here's what's so wrong with Pritzker's tax plan

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “fair tax” is a Trojan horse. Disguised as a fairness measure, it is really a blank check that will give the profligate General Assembly more and different ways to tax us to the detriment of the middle class and the state. Pritzker and the Springfield spenders know that Illinois is broke and they need billions more, but another tax hike is political suicide.
So they present the “fair tax” to divide the opposition. By assuring 97% of taxpayers that their taxes will be the same or less, they hope to get them to vote yes and let the other 3% pick up the $3 billion tab. If the tax passes, they will have done two things: raised about $3 billion and splintered the taxpayers into small groups that don’t threaten their ability to tax more.
Pritzker’s gang wants you to think that this “fair” tax will solve all Illinois’ problems. It won’t. After it passes, the Trojan horse will open up to reveal its contents. Because of their fiscal mismanagement, the politicians must come back for more.
Pritzker’s tax will bring in about $3 billion at most, less than half of the payment required this year for pension obligations, which have grown to about one quarter of the budget. This growing pension debt, fueled by a 3% cost of living adjustment, is something Pritzker refuses to address, even though it puts Illinois $13 million deeper in debt every day. He insists instead on raising more taxes to dump into this black hole.
Illinois has not had a genuinely balanced budget since 2001. The budgets have been “balanced” by a series of accounting gimmicks that would put people in jail if done in the private sector.
What’s unfair about the present flat tax? It treats all taxpayers alike and automatically collects more money from the rich. If you make 10 times the income, you 10 ten times the taxes. The objection to the flat tax is the argument that for poorer people, their taxes constitute a bigger portion of their income than for rich people, so it’s unfair. Not true. Because of personal exemptions, earned income tax credits and other credits, those with lower incomes don’t pay the official 4.95%, but an effective tax rate of only 1.5%.
Do you think the rich don’t pay their fair share? What share of the taxes do you think the top 1% ought to pay? 5%? 10%? 15%? In fact, the top 1% pays 24% of the state income taxes. Those making over $100,000 now pay 62% of the taxes. What is fair about saddling these people with increases of up to 61%?
If Pritzker’s tax passes, several things will happen, none of them good for us. First, the amendment does not specify a tax rate, which can be raised at any time. True, taxes can be raised now, but only at a political cost. That’s why 30% of the legislators who voted for the last tax increase were either voted out of office or retired to avoid being voted out. A progressive tax allows Springfield to divide taxpayers into small groups of earners who lack the political strength to push back against an increase.
Taxes on retirement income become easier to pass for the same reason. The brackets themselves can also be adjusted downward so the higher rates apply to ever-lower levels of income. Finally, the rates are not indexed for inflation, which will automatically push taxpayers into higher brackets.
The second result will be an acceleration of the long-standing exodus from Illinois, which increased dramatically when Illinois raised its tax rate above 3%; it continues at a rate that makes Illinois the number one state in the country to leave.
The tax refugees from Illinois take their income with them, about $3 billion every year. The income tax revenue from each annual $3 billion loss of income will have to be collected from those of us who remain in the state. Anything that accelerates this exodus makes our tax burden even higher. Those with higher incomes, those who pay most of our taxes, are more mobile. A financial wizard, who makes millions on his computer can operate the computer just as well from income tax-less Florida as he can from Illinois, How long do you think he’ll stick around after his tax rate is increased by 61%, when he can save $79,900 annually on each million he makes by leaving? And when he leaves, for Illinois, the revenue generated by a 7.99% tax on his income is zero.
Pritzker’s “fair” tax will accelerate the taxpayer flight from Illinois, lead to higher taxes on the middle class, and pour even more billions into the pension debt black hole.
Finally, consider the trustworthiness of the people asking for the tax. They haven’t balanced a budget in 19 years; skipped required pension payments; promised to pay the state’s bills with the last income tax increase (the backlog is even higher now); promised the lottery would generate more money for education; promised the 1989 surcharge was temporary; promised that the last income tax increase would fix the pension system, as would gaming devices and legalized pot sales.
To determine how you should vote on Pritzker’s “fair” tax, read and answer the following hypothetical: Your 17-year-old son, having recklessly just totaled his third car, asks you to buy him a new one, what is your answer?
David Stanczak is a Bloomington resident.
