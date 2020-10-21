Column: Here's what's so wrong with Pritzker's tax plan

The tax refugees from Illinois take their income with them, about $3 billion every year. The income tax revenue from each annual $3 billion loss of income will have to be collected from those of us who remain in the state. Anything that accelerates this exodus makes our tax burden even higher. Those with higher incomes, those who pay most of our taxes, are more mobile. A financial wizard, who makes millions on his computer can operate the computer just as well from income tax-less Florida as he can from Illinois, How long do you think he’ll stick around after his tax rate is increased by 61%, when he can save $79,900 annually on each million he makes by leaving? And when he leaves, for Illinois, the revenue generated by a 7.99% tax on his income is zero.