Column: Time to retire after a career doing what I loved

Lenore Sobota Education Reporter Education Reporter for The Pantagraph. Follow Lenore Sobota Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

BLOOMINGTON — You might say my professional journalism career started when I was about 10 years old. That was when Mrs. Cordero, a lady in our neighborhood, would give me a nickel for the “newspapers” I would make on notebook paper. Back then, a nickel could buy a candy bar.

Yes, I knew I wanted to be a journalist before I knew how to spell it. I consider myself fortunate to have made a living doing what I love (since an early dream of being an astronaut didn’t work out) and following that path all the way to retirement.

Friday was my last day as a reporter for The Pantagraph, but I will continue to write my weekly “Explore with Lenore” column.

Counting from the first byline in my community college paper, I’ve been at this for 48 years. People tell me I’ll enjoy retirement and I know I will enjoy the increased freedom to play on a beautiful day or take trips that last more than a week. But I also know the transition will be difficult, especially the first time there’s a major breaking story and I’m not there to cover it.

Journalism has changed a lot since I began, from typewriters and daily deadlines to laptops and filing from the field and posting on websites 24 hours a day. Attitudes toward the press and the importance of being informed have changed, too, which is disturbing.

What hasn’t changed is the commitment of reporters, editors and photographers to serve their community and bring you the news — to inform, to educate and sometimes entertain.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I’ve always taken my job seriously and tried not to take myself too seriously. That’s why my collection of on-the-job pictures includes me “interviewing” costumed mascots as well as real interviews with F.W. de Klerk, former president of South Africa, and former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch. I even interviewed a certain politician from Illinois both before and shortly after he was elected to the U.S. Senate, before he went on to live in the White House.

Along the way, I’ve covered the uplifting and the tragic.

I’ve felt the sting of tear gas covering the so-called “beer riot” in Normal in 1984; stepped into frigid floodwaters after a pickup truck ignored barricades and drove into a raging Sugar Creek; held back tears at the celebration of life for Army Ranger Josh Rodgers, killed in action in Afghanistan in 2017; was among the first reporters at the scene of the Hendricks family murders; and covered more protests, rallies and vigils than I can count.

My career has included just about every job there is in newspapers — from police reporter to opinion pages editor, copy editor, columnist, photographer and reporter. I’ve even written a few sports stories. The variety and never knowing what each day might bring is part of the challenge and part of what makes this job great.

What I loved most about my job — my calling — was meeting people who were passionate about what they do and sharing their stories with our readers. That’s been particularly true in the nine years I have covered the higher education beat.

The Pantagraph serves the community in many ways, and I've also loved being involved in projects with my coworkers, such as the Good Fellow Fund and the Bed Blitz.

It certainly has been a memorable final year as a reporter with the COVID-19 pandemic, racial unrest and a “100-year” rain event. What a way to wind up a career. Thanks for reading and continue to support local journalism.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.