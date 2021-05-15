Cornelius Griggs: Provide minority opportunities

As the CEO of GMA Construction Group, I am proud of the opportunity I’ve been able to provide to young people from minority or disadvantaged backgrounds.

Specifically, we’ve hired several workers from the Community Builders program, which is dedicated to teaching basic building and construction skills to men and women without experience but with a desire to learn and work hard. This program was created by a grant from the State of Illinois.

Everyone should know about a bill being considered in the General Assembly that would be an absolute disaster for thousands of people in Illinois and especially those in the minority community. The legislation would effectively kill the Community Builders program and others like it.

The bill is HB3437 and it is a terrible idea any way you slice it. It requires private companies to pay government-mandated wages as determined by union contracts. This unprecedented requirement is standard for public sector work but HB3437 brings it to private sector companies.

At a time when we should be tearing down barriers that keep minorities from a career in the trades, HB3437 does the exact opposite. It erects new barriers that will make it harder – if not impossible – for those just looking for a chance at a prosperous future.