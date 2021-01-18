Cynthia M. Allen: Focus on family, local government

Of course, that includes local government — city council, county judges, the school board.

If you haven’t noticed (and in a news cycle like we’ve had, who could blame you?), there’s a lot percolating on these fronts.

It’s these offices and agencies that will determine your property tax rate, how long you’ll be required to wear a mask indoors and what your kids learn (or don’t learn) in school — and where school takes place for that matter.

You should know who is running, what issues animate their candidacies and how they plan to confront potential policy challenges before them.

By getting involved and most importantly, by voting, you’ll get to help guide local policies.

If you still feel paralyzed by fear, remember that the competency of your local police chief is more relevant to your safety and security than who has been appointed attorney general or secretary of defense or even how many National Guard troops have been deployed to Washington.

If you still feel angry with your fellow citizens, you might consider that your relationship with your neighbor is more important than your latest exchange with any number of virtual acquaintances on Facebook or Twitter.