Cynthia M. Allen: News on COVID-19 is not all terrible

A few years back, the now disgraced comedian Louis C.K. had a viral bit about how “everything is amazing and no one is happy.”

iPhone not fast enough? he quipped. “Give it a second! It’s going to space!”

Flight delays? Who cares? “You’re sitting in a chair in the sky!” he marveled.

His remarks were made in jest, but they were also an admonition of those whose focus is solely on the negative at the expense of the good around them. They came to mind last week when I read yet another “grim milestone” headline about coronavirus case numbers.

To be clear, I am by no means implying that everything is amazing. It’s not.

The world is still in the throes of a serious viral pandemic, the response to which has crippled our economy and caused untold ripple effects that will affect the well-being of people for years.

In the U.S. alone, more than 190,000 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 or related causes.

No, things are not amazing by any objective measure.

But things are so much better than many of us, including some trusted public health officials and great scientific minds, predicted they would be just six months ago.