Cynthia M. Allen: Trump is all in on crime, riots

The Pew Research Center recently found that voters rank “violent crime” as very important to their vote, just below the pandemic (62% and 59%, respectively), and much higher than issues such as race and economic inequality.

But crime statistics are almost irrelevant when cable news coverage — once plastered with scary footage of crowded hospital wards — is now replete with images of buildings looted and cities burning. Angry mobs surround and scream at unassuming diners, and throngs of people dressed in black commandeer city blocks and threatening anyone who seeks to enter.

Those images are powerful. The anxiety they arouse is real.

However you may feel about the behavior of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple charged with brandishing firearms when demonstrators threatened them on their own property, their convention remarks were compelling because they fulfilled a narrative that is increasingly easy to believe: that the continued protests are in large part responsible for the uptick violence. People worry that police will not come when they call, that governors and mayors in blue areas are afraid to reign in mobs, and that prosecutors are selectively prosecuting crimes for political reasons.

Ignoring the persistent riots is not a wise strategy for Democrats.

The irony, of course, is that cities are burning on Trump’s watch. But a suburban swing voter near Milwaukee or Minneapolis understands that their progressive mayors and governors failed to respond when the protests turned violent. If that continues, the fear strategy may well win Trump a second term.

Cynthia M. Allen is a columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Email cmallen@star-telegram.com.

