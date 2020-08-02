Daalder: What Pompeo gets right — and wrong — about China

But China will succeed in that effort only if we let it. We still have the power to shape China's choices, especially if we work together with our allies and partners to stand in Beijing's way.

We could lead an effort among our friends and in international bodies to condemn Beijing's repression of Uighurs and its flagrant violation of Hong Kong's political independence, and levy coordinated sanctions to increase the costs on China for its unacceptable behavior.

We could work with our partners to reform the World Trade Organization and develop new standards on issues such as state-owned enterprises and digital trade and revive the arbitration panel to enforce new and old rules alike.

We could marshal the military forces of our allies in Asia, and also in Europe, to enforce freedom of navigation on the high seas and deny China its ability to intimidate weaker neighbors. China's military has grown, but it is still no match for the combined might of the American and allied armed forces.

Pompeo, in his Nixon Library speech, paid lip service to working with our friends and allies in countering China. But to most of them that call sounds hollow after three-plus years of being treated more as trade rivals and security paymasters than as real partners in a common cause.