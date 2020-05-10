Dahleen Glanton: Ida B. Wells, awarded a Pulitzer Prize 89 years after her death, is as relevant as ever

It is fitting that the Pulitzer jury awarded the coveted special citation to the Chicago journalist posthumously in 2020.

No stronger message could be relayed today as America struggles with the disenfranchisement of the black vote. In what has been defined as a throwback to the Jim Crow South, African Americans and other minorities are facing insurmountable pressures at the polls.

Their names have been summarily erased from the voting rolls. Strict voter identification laws are being enacted in an attempt to make it harder for them to cast a ballot. Polling places are relocated to isolated places that are hard to get to. Once there, people must to wait in line for hours, often outside in the rain and cold.

Wells began her article about disenfranchisement this way: “The Negro question has been present with the American people in one form or another since the landing of the Dutch Slaveship at Jamestown, Virginia, in 1619.”

What a resounding statement at a time when black people, though slavery had been abolished, were still considered to be a commodity.

She went on to reveal how the 14 slaves who arrived on the first ship were “harnessed to the plow” and forced to till the land to make it prosperous in an inhumane way that the colonists never would have done themselves.