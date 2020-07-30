Dahleen Glanton: Nothing peaceful about movement

These young protesters don’t give two cents about making middle-class Americans feel good about supporting their cause. They don’t care if you decide that they are the villains and the police are the innocent victims. They aren’t concerned about those of you who turn your back on the movement because suddenly it has become too uncomfortable.

This youthful, multiracial movement was not inspired by promise and hope. It was born out of anger and despair. There’s nothing nice about it.

The difference in the old civil rights protests and today’s is that there was a powerful leader at the helm laying out the agenda and setting the rules. While the current protests generally fall under the Black Lives Matter umbrella, they are often spontaneous and unorganized. Many aren’t officially sponsored by the BLM group.

There is no Southern Christian Leadership Conference to hold the Black Panthers at bay. And there are few, if any, young John Lewises who would take a blow to the head from a cop and not strike back.

Sometimes, it isn’t even clear what people are getting knocked down for.

When the stakes are this high, the idea of peaceful protests simply isn’t real. People on both sides have too much to lose and no one wants to walk away empty-handed.