Dahleen Glanton: Openings prove stimulus is working

The number of job openings in the U.S. has reached an all-time high, surging to 8.1 million in March. Regardless of what Republicans say, that’s a good thing.
It means the stimulus money poured into the economy is creating jobs the way it’s supposed to. It means the country, after a yearlong downward spiral, is on the road to recovery.
But Republicans don’t want you to know that. They would rather you think that a booming economy turns Americans into a bunch of lazy freeloaders.
They say the reason there are so many jobs available is because people don’t want to work. They say employers are having a hard time filling positions because people would rather sit at home and draw a government check.
They insist that most Americans would turn down a good-paying job for a single $1,400 payment and $400 added to their unemployment benefits for a few extra months. That’s as ridiculous as arguing that two plus two equals 22.
In other words, Republicans think Americans are shiftless, good-for-nothing opportunists always looking for a handout. Once again, they are proving how out of touch they are with regular people. They have no idea who the majority of us are, and they don’t care to find out.
Republicans seem to have conveniently forgotten how awful things were for many Americans last spring. But I guarantee you the American people remember.
Last year was filled with disappointment. Hardworking people woke up every morning worried that they wouldn’t have a job at the end the day. Millions lost their homes or fell behind in their rent. So many people needed groceries that food pantries could not keep up with the demand.
The Labor Department’s monthly Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey is a key indicator of how the economy is faring in the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in devastating job losses and unemployment levels.
Last spring, there were barely any jobs to be found. According to the Labor Department, the number of job openings dipped to 6.2 million in March 2020. By April, the unemployment rate skyrocketed to 14.7%. More than 23 million Americans were out of work, most of whom lost their jobs within five weeks.
No one in his or her right mind would want to go back to that. Most people know the best way to support their family is with a stable job. They understand that stimulus money is a temporary fix intended to help them over the hump.
Now that some employers have gotten a hefty boost from the stimulus packages, they’re trying to fill jobs lost due to pandemic downsizing or looking to expand.
Their confidence is boosted by the three economic stimulus packages that have poured nearly $5 trillion into the economy in the last 12 months. Congress passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in early March without a single Republican vote.
Though they voted for the first two packages, Republicans hate the idea of putting money directly into the economy. They prefer to promote the lie that trickle-down economics — tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans — stimulates growth.
History has proven repeatedly that lowering the taxes for the wealthy does nothing to boost the economy. Democrats are doing what has been proven to work. They are putting money into the hands of consumers and struggling businesses. That’s the only way to build the economy and stabilize families. But lots of work still needs to be done.
It’s disingenuous to blame the unfilled jobs entirely on the unemployed. The job market is just getting back on its feet. It will take some time to stabilize. Just because there are lots of jobs available, it doesn’t mean everyone is the right fit.
If Republicans really were concerned about people making more money by staying home, they would support the Democrats’ plan to raise the minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour. That would eliminate the problem.
Dahleen Glanton is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune.