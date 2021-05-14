Dahleen Glanton: Openings prove stimulus is working

Last year was filled with disappointment. Hardworking people woke up every morning worried that they wouldn’t have a job at the end the day. Millions lost their homes or fell behind in their rent. So many people needed groceries that food pantries could not keep up with the demand.

The Labor Department’s monthly Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey is a key indicator of how the economy is faring in the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in devastating job losses and unemployment levels.

Last spring, there were barely any jobs to be found. According to the Labor Department, the number of job openings dipped to 6.2 million in March 2020. By April, the unemployment rate skyrocketed to 14.7%. More than 23 million Americans were out of work, most of whom lost their jobs within five weeks.

No one in his or her right mind would want to go back to that. Most people know the best way to support their family is with a stable job. They understand that stimulus money is a temporary fix intended to help them over the hump.

Now that some employers have gotten a hefty boost from the stimulus packages, they’re trying to fill jobs lost due to pandemic downsizing or looking to expand.