Dallas Morning News: America is pulling itself apart because it is forgetting what America means

The killing of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police is a single point in a larger narrative. It is personalizing, once again, a seemingly forever struggle, and it is testing anew this nation’s commitment to justice on the individual level and across a land that always promises a brighter tomorrow even as basic hopes too often seem just out of reach.

Our country, at this moment, is facing a constellation of challenges that touch fundamental precepts of our society, and these are challenges that need to be met head on with courage and with commitment to the only values that can truly unite us — values of respect for each individual person and that foster a culture of inclusion and opportunity for every person.

If this nation feels like it is pulling itself apart, it is because Floyd’s death is a Minneapolis story with a corollary in every community.

It’s also because some would take us down the wrong path. While the underlying frustration is something everyone with an ounce of humanity should feel in response to this injustice, those who are responding with riots, violence and looting are making change harder to enact.

If ever there was a time we needed the best America, it is now. Instead, it feels as if we are getting the worst.