Dallas Morning News: As coronavirus spreads, hoarding won’t save you but it will endanger others

What is it in our psyche that drives many of us in the midst of the uncertainty of the coronavirus to empty grocery shelves with the feeding frenzy of a school of piranhas? It is one thing to be prepared; it is quite another to hoard. And why is toilet paper seemingly the most valuable item for panicked shoppers?

Psychologists suggest that stockpiling gives people a sense of control when they otherwise feel powerless. We would add that a lack of public leadership at the highest levels only feeds public panic. When it looks like those in charge don’t have a handle on the problem, more than a few people will do the only thing within their power — stockpile for the uncertain times ahead.

The problem comes when this goes beyond good planning and feeds irrational behavior. That causes shortages for everyone else, and creates particularly acute problems for those of meager means who can’t buy much in advance. So we’d add that all of us have the opportunity to lead ourselves and make good decisions for our families and our communities by buying what we need, not filling every inch of the hall closet with goods we’ll never use.

We appreciate that the White House on Sunday told the American people that grocery stores will remain open. That’s a message that needs to be repeated to quell panic buying.