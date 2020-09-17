Daniel Zwerdling: The greatest country on Earth?

“We learned more about American history and society than we learned about Canada,” said Joe Gaudet, a software designer from Calgary. “I can still sing ‘I’m a bill on Capitol Hill,’ ” from “Schoolhouse Rock!,” the American children’s TV series that young Canadians had to watch about the States.

Every Canadian I’ve talked to is appalled by the U.S. health care system. Patricia Gruben, a filmmaker who grew up in Texas, married a Canadian and became a Canadian citizen in 2006, says her brother in the United States died last year. His daughters were left with $90,000 in medical bills even though he had insurance.

‘Under our government health care system,” she said, “we don’t pay.”

Canada is not a utopia. There is growing homelessness and a wrenching history of genocide and discrimination against their Indigenous populations. But people in the United States may want to look past their American exceptionalism at what Canada has accomplished:

Canada’s homicide rate is roughly one-third that of the U.S.

Canadians are healthier than Americans. The average U.S. life expectancy is around 79 years old, versus almost 83 years here.