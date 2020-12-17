Darin LaHood: Why I signed on to Supreme Court brief

On Nov. 3, we had a monumental and hotly contested election in which over 150 million Americans voted. In the days following the election, I stated repeatedly that any allegations of voting irregularities or fraud should be fully examined and appropriately litigated, including all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary.

It is important, for this election and future ones, that we allow our impartial judicial system to review, analyze and legally scrutinize allegations of voting improprieties. This is why I signed onto the amicus brief last week, along with 125 of my House colleagues, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case brought by the Attorney General of Texas regarding alleged voting irregularities in several states.

The cornerstone of our democracy is the integrity of our elections and ensuring that every vote is cast legally and without controversy is vital to our entire country. The over 74 million Americans who supported President Trump had the right to pursue legal remedies to ensure a free and fair election. Our democracy is predicated on citizens having the utmost confidence in the electoral system across all 50 states.